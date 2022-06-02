Jurassic World Dominion: the movies you have to see before its premiere

With the Jurassic World Domino premiere This June 10 in Mexico, great surprises are expected from the most recent film in the saga, since the promise of seeing the original protagonists seems to be the most important scoop of the film.

The fans of the original “Jurassic Park” movie will be aware of the whole story from its first appearance in 1993. If this were not your case, we will make you a count of all the appearances of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World on the big screen before seeing the premiere.

Here are the movies in chronological order.

Jurassic Park, 1993

The Steven Spielberg Production It is based on the book by Michael Crichton.; In the film adaptation, the filmmaker captures the adventure of a group of people who go to what will be an amusement park taken to the next level.

The attractions will be carried out by dinosaurs recreated by genetic specialists, who will take control of the park almost at the beginning of the story, which makes its protagonists live moments of tension that do not end so well for everyone.

Jurassic Park: The Lost World, 1997

The second installment of Jurassic Park is the sequel to the 1993 film., this plot is set 4 years after the failed opening of the park. By then, the cloned specimens live in total freedom on Hammond Island.

InGen is in charge of one of Hammond’s nephews, who wants to capture some specimens to exhibit them, which will be prevented by a secret excursion that must survive the danger of living with prehistoric animals.

Jurassic Park III, 2001

In this film he is no longer directing Steven Spielberg, since the critics did not favor him. Here the special effects are mademore than in scenes from its predecessors, which helps keep viewers’ attention for much of the film.

Jurassic World: Jurassic World, 2015

This installment is set 22 years after the original Jurassic Park tape; where the Jurassic Park has been operating for 10 years. Everything changes suddenly since modifications were made to a cloned specimen, which will once again lead to the island’s downfall.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018

As in “Jurassic World”, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum, reprise their roles in the film in which the dinosaurs of Isla Nublar are in danger. The imminent news that the volcano threatens the existence of the clones makes Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas) return with a rescue team to safeguard the existence of the dinosaurs that are still alive.

Jurassic World Dominion It will be the one that culminates the Jurassic Park movie saga, which has fans waiting for something very special for this 2022 premiere. And you, will you go to the premiere this year?