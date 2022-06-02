“Jurassic World: Dominion”: Farewell to beloved dinosaur franchise tries to get back to basics

“Jurassic World: Dominion” opens, the closing of the “Jurassic Park” saga. (Universal Pictures)

The lukewarm critical reception in 2015 never stopped Universal from continuing with Jurassic World. In fact, the first one was a huge box office success that guaranteed not one but up to two more movies. Chris Pratt Y Bryce DallasHoward They led this franchise that was always questioned and at times, with their sayings, it seems that they are freed from that weight. Anyway, the second of the films, with Juan Antonio Bayona, had a great success going to the side of terror. So came the third part, Jurassic World: Dominion, who decided to look for the original cast and the Argentine dinosaur to say goodbye to the public.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The third installment of the modern dinosaur saga tackles the return to origins with the return of Sam Neil, Laura Dern Y Jeff Goldblum like doctors Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm. It is not a simple appearance, here they will play different roles and will be immersed in the adventure, which will lead them to cross paths with their successors. The framework is unbeatable: the dinosaurs are installed in civilization and the film makes a first introduction of how, somehow, coexistence happens. They are in the city, in the sea, in the sky, everywhere. Their exploitation soon became present, a classic of humans. And precisely those businesses and experiments will soon put the human race at risk.

Dinosaurs and humans coexist in this installment. (Universal Pictures)

The human villain on duty is played by Campbell Scott, playing Lewis Dodgson. He is the owner of a laboratory that experiments with dinosaurs to achieve advances that improve the quality of human life, that is, to continue increasing his wealth. But in the name of science, a classic of the saga, a threat arises: the genetic modification of some lobsters makes them a danger that does not stop growing and that Dr. Ellie Sattler will closely follow. On the other side, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) must rescue Maisie (isabella sermon), his daughter, and the key to the progress of research in the same laboratory.

All this history has the icing on the cake with the Giganotosaurusknown to date as the largest carnivore that has ever existed on earth and discovered in the province of Neuquen, Argentina. The t.rex, a classic character from the saga, will once again have a role in this dinosaur duel in addition to new appearances: Therizinosaurus, Quetzalcoatlus and Pyroraptor. Blue, the velociraptor that takes the main role in the entire trilogy, will also have an important presence in the main plot. Each of the aforementioned will have its great moment in the film and almost the main attraction of this closing.

Giganotosaurus in “Jurassic World: Dominion”. (Universal Pictures)

Regarding the development of the film and the farewell to the trilogy, Emily Carmichael Y Colin Trevorrow They wrote a story more focused on adventure, on escape and on rebuilding certain moments so that the old members of the saga shine. Look for the nostalgic punch that is very well achieved in those intimate and specific moments. Also to achieve a good meeting with the current protagonists, so that the farewell is uniting the two trilogies and sharing this ending. In this sense, Trevorrow, director of this and the first Jurassic World, does not overflow in ingenuity but concentrates on mixing adventure, dinosaurs in the best possible way and for a good joint closure of the two groups of protagonists. A better film could have been made, but a tribute and farewell was chosen by reviewing the strengths of the saga.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum return as Doctors Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm. (Universal Pictures)

On the success or not of the saga, the numbers are indisputable. The first Jurassic World It cost $150 million and grossed $1.6 billion worldwide. The second, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdomdecreased his profit a bit, but kept amazing numbers for a fifth if we count all three of jurassic-park: it cost 170 million and closed the collection 1,300 million.

Undoubtedly, the business worked and there could be a fourth installment without problems, but the studio preferred to close with a tribute included to the story created by steven spielberg to look for, in this third installment, to show a differential from the creative. The cards were played. Trevorrow and the production opted for a well-balanced closure between adventure and nostalgia, with a lot of skill for moments of action. A worthy farewell for a saga of films always well received.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in “Jurassic World.” (Universal Pictures)

Jurassic World: Dominion opens this week in all theaters in Latin America.

KEEP READING:

The new preview of Jurassic World Dominion is packed with action, danger, and of course, dinosaurs

Jurassic World: Dominion: the director premiered an audiovisual fragment called “The prologue”, which advances the conflict of the new film

The official trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion takes the franchise back to its origins