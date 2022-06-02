Jurassic World Dominion, actors and characters: who is who in the film | Cast | Jurassic-Park | Movies | FAME

“Jurassic World: Dominion” (“Jurassic World: Domain” in Latin America) is the new film of the trilogy starring Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), and the sixth installment of the franchise “jurassic-park”. The Colin Trevorrow-directed film takes place some time after the events of “Fallen Kingdom.”

The dinosaurs have once again taken control of the entire earth and humans will have to learn to live with them while a new problem will put a high tension on the situation.

Returning alongside Pratt and Howard are Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb and Omar Sy as Barry Sembene. They will be joined by the remembered Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), among others. But who’s who?Jurassic World: Dominion”?

WHO’S WHO IN “JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION”?

1. Sam Neill is Dr. Alan Grant

Sam Neil He returns as Dr. Alan Grant, who in the original trilogy was a paleontologist specializing in the evolution and biology of Dinosaurs. Although he doesn’t like children at first, he changes his mind upon meeting Hammond’s grandchildren.

In conversation with Total Film, Colin Trevorrow advanced that “Laura, Sam, and Jeff get just as much screen time in the movie as Bryce and Chris. They’re not together all the time, but we’re following both of their stories equally, and you get the feeling that they’re going to collide at a certain point… there’s this tension. It’s not necessarily structured in a way that we’re used to seeing our Hollywood movies structured. But it works”.

Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant in “Jurassic World: Dominion” (Photo: Universal Pictures)

2. Laura Dern is Dr. Ellie Sattler

Dr. Ellie Sattler is a paleobotany expert who worked alongside Grant. After the incident on Isla Nublar, she stayed away from the politics surrounding the Jurassic World theme park, however, she will join Owen and Claire in “Jurassic World: Dominion”.

Trevorrow also shared that the third film in the new trilogy focuses on “two sets of characters and it tells two parallel stories that get closer and closer, and you understand that, and you start to understand how they’re going to intersect, and then they do. But that’s not a traditional way to structure a movie.”.

Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler in “Jurassic World: Dominion” (Photo: Universal Pictures)

3. Jeff Goldblum is Dr. Ian Malcolm

Dr. Ian Malcolm is a mathematician who specializes in a branch of mathematics known as Chaos Theory, which warns of the risk of cloning dinosaurs. Jeff Goldblum he played this character again in a cameo in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”.

Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm in “Jurassic World: Dominion” (Photo: Universal Pictures)

4. DeWanda Wise is Kayla Watts

According to screenwriter Emily Carmichael’s description, Kayla Watts is a bisexual Air Force pilot who helps Owen, Claire and the others out of her own moral code. In an interview with Variety, director Colin Trevorrow revealed that he sees Kayla as a new character that he could “potentially define the future of this franchise”.

DeWanda Wise as Kayla Watts in “Jurassic World: Dominion” (Photo: Universal Pictures)

5. Campbell Scott is Lewis Dodgson

Campbell Scott, American actor, director and producer known for his roles in films such as “Dying Young” and “The Exorcism of Emily Rose”, plays Lewis Dodgsonen in “Jurassic World: Dominion”.

Lewis is a rival businessman who paid rogue computer scientist Dennis Nedry to steal embryos in a can of shaving foam. Trevorrow told Entertainment Weekly that he “is the main villain in both novels. [de Crichton]And I think what Campbell has done with the character is just amazing.”