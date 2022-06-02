“Jurassic World: Domain”, more of the same | Closure of the second trilogy based on the universe created by Steven Spielberg

Jurassic World: Mastery 6 points

Jurassic World: DominionUnited States, 2022

Address: Colin Trevorrow.

Script: Emily Carmichael, Derek Connolly, and Colin Trevorrow.

Duration: 146 minutes.

Interpreters: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neil, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, Isabella Sermon, Campbell Scott.

Premiere: in rooms only.

Closure of the second trilogy based on the universe created by steven spielberg in 1993 with the revolutionary jurassic-parkthe film that “revived” the dinosaurs, marking the triumph of computer generated imagery (CGI) in cinema, it can be said that Jurassic World: Dominion It is more of the same. Neither new nor better nor bigger, because there is nothing in the saga that has even come close not only to the impact that the first film generated, but also to the extraordinary precision that it had in terms of cinematic storytelling. In jurassic-park everything was perfect: the story, the protagonists, the boys, the villains, the adventure, the humor and, of course, the dinosaurs. But having seen the glass half empty, it must also be said that this third part of Jurassic World complete the circle in a worthy way, honoring that legacy.

The protagonists are once again the dinosaur trainer Owen Grady and the environmental scientist Claire Dearing, who now face a corporation that, under a friendly facade, seeks to seize the genetic technology used to revive dinosaurs to apply it to the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Those who have seen any of the previous episodes will know that everything that can go wrong will go worse. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard cover their respective roles again effectively, this time accompanied by Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, the remembered leading trio of jurassic-parkwhich reunites 30 years later so that the farewell is the closest thing to a party.

Although the film stages a environmentalism for dummies, where the great villain is nothing less than a corporation that uses genetic manipulation not only to make a profit, but to tyrannize the market, the matter is not perceived as a mere posturing, but is aligned with a gaze that was already present in the original film. Even the resource is used with humor, putting at the head of this corporation a kind of techno-friendly guru very similar to the (excessively) revered Steve Jobs. And it allows the film not to deviate from one of its axes, which is the ethical issue surrounding the use of technological advances, which puts humanitarian and economic aspects on opposite paths.

Jurassic World 3 it handles dynamic scenes well, including a spectacular street chase in Valletta, the capital of Malta, narrated through a good use of parallel editing and that seems to be taken from the Bourne saga. Also reaches high tension peaks without the need for so much deployment, like the scene where the protagonist flees from a predator by crawling through the jungle. However, a typical product of the 21st century, many of these resources make the film get lost in the homogeneous accumulation of big-budget productions, which, like Spielberg’s dinosaurs, seem to have been cloned rather than filmed.