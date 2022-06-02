Jurassic World and all the problems that the fourth film went through before going into production

The 14 years that separate Jurassic Park III from Jurassic World were a roller coaster ride for the film that would kick off the trilogy that will conclude next week with Jurassic World: Dominion.

As Collider reports, production on the 2015 film began, so to speak, as soon as Jurassic Park III was released. At that time, the project was simply titled Jurassic Park III.

Steven Spielberg was on board to redirect the film, although the problem came from a lack of ideas. The three previous films did not leave clear threads to pull from that would justify a fourth installment.

William Monah was tapped to write the screenplay for the fourth installment in 2002. This version would supposedly ignore the events of the third film. In 2003, Kiera Knightly He said he was in talks to star in two installments of the Jurassic saga.

The script was ready in July of that year, according to Kathleen Kennedy. However, the film did not move forward, and in 2004, Monahan moved on to other projects, handing over the baton to John Sayles.

Sayles’ script included, hold on, hybrids of dinosaur and human. Despite everything, it would sow some seeds that we would see in Jurassic World, such as the training of raptors as weapons.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

Disagreements over the film led to the project running aground again. The next stick came in 2008, when Richard Attenboroughthe actor who gave life to John Hammond, retired from acting. That same year he died Michael Crichton, author of the novels of the saga. It looked like Jurassic Park IV was going into the fridge.

In 2010, Joe Johnson reopened the melon, planting the idea of ​​a trilogy that would resume the saga. However, it was not until 2011 when Steven Spielberg confirmed that the train was back on track and that Colin Trevorrow It would be the driver.

The rest, of course, is history known to almost everyone. There are films whose eventful production ends up truncating their future. Luckily, Jurassic World was not one of them. With or without heels, Cris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard managed to revive the love for the saga, a love that will return to theaters next week with Jurassic World: Dominion.