Julia Fox wears her most daring minidress during a walk in Paris

Julie Fox Return to Paris to vacation and enjoy a break with one of her best friends. At the beginning of the year she traveled to the glamorous city with kanye-west to attend the Fashion Week and make their relationship public.

On this occasion she was photographed by the paparazzi distilling glamor and sensuality with a tiny and daring look made of leather by Seks LLC.

She paraded down the French sidewalks dressed in a strapless corset minidress, with crocodile skin relief, which had a revealing neckline in V, central closure, a length that covered what was necessary, as well as exposed panels on the sides barely joined with silver clasps.

On the back, the design had a corset-like finish, with interwoven laces all the way to the hip who helped adjust the dress to their prominent curves and tiny waist.

She added extra long black leather boots with a stiletto heel, a handbag Balenciaga of almost $2,220 dollars with print of reptile Skin, similar to the dress and two long leather gloves up to the biceps.

Julia, 32, captured the attention of locals and strangers alike with her toned figure, but also for its beauty highlighted with a layer of make-up that gave her skin a porcelain effect, rosewood lipstick, blush pink, metallic shadows and black mascara on the lashes.

Her hair framed her face as it was parted down the middle and strands tousled over her shoulders.

When leaving a exclusive restaurantthe Italian wore an extra long crocodile skin trench coat, in the style Matrix.

His recent public appearances come after starring in a advertising campaign for fashion and lifestyle brand Supreme New York.

In his latest publications Instagramthe 32-year-old celebrity shared photos of the session she shot dressed in Flight Attendant sitting on the legs of the skater Tyshawn-Jones who, in turn, had a wad of bills on the chest of the model.

Apparently this is one of the multiple projects that have been added to his busy schedule in recent weeks.

A few days ago it was revealed that the star of Uncut Gems could join the main cast of the new installment of the program Real Housewives Of New York.

According to TMZBravo, the chain that produces the series, is doing a rigorous casting to choose the best candidates and one of them could be the Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend.

Likewise, the celebrity is working on a new book in which he intends to tell details of his media relationship with the rapper and the fame that he has gained from the influence that it gave him for a few months.

I could even talk about weight loss of almost 8 kilos that he experienced while dating West, in almost two months of relationship, as he advanced in an interview with New York Times.

In an interview he gave to Variety during the afterparty Oscars 2022, Julia said she initially thought of the book as a book of Memoriesbut later changed it to a novel. He also noted that he sees his work as a “masterpiece so far.”

