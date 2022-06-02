Johnny Depp wins more than 10 million dollars in lawsuit with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp won his libel suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, a Virginia jury decided Wednesday, to cheers outside the courtroom from the crowd of Depp fans who gathered there.

Inside the courtroom, Heard, dressed in black, kept her eyes lowered as the jury’s concurring decision was read out, saying she had lost most of her counterclaim. He had sued her for $50 million and she countersued for $100 million.

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages at trial. However, the punitive damages were immediately reduced by Judge Penney Azcarate to the Virginia statutory limit of $350,000.

In Heard’s countersuit, the jury awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages after finding one of her points valid: that Depp’s former lawyer, Adam Waldman, had defamed her when he told a tabloid that she and her friends created a hoax. which included manhandling his apartment to make himself look worse for the police.

Depp spoke about the verdict in a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon.

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were made against me through the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already gone around the world twice in a nanosecond and had a seismic impact. Impact on my life and my career,” she said, in part. “And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I feel truly honored.”

Depp closed his lengthy statement with “Veritas numquam perit. The truth never perishes.”

Heard also released a statement, saying in part: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I am heartbroken that the mountain of evidence was still not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and influence of my ex-husband… It is a setback. It turns the clock back to a time when a woman speaking out and speaking out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It pushes back the idea that violence against women should be taken seriously.

“I am sad because I lost this case,” he added. “But I’m even sadder because I seem to have lost a right that I thought I had as an American: to speak freely and openly.”

Fans of Johnny Depp await the verdict Wednesday outside a courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

The decision, by a jury of five men and two women, came after nearly 13 hours of deliberation over three days. The turbulent libel trial, which began on April 11 and has run for the past six weeks, saw Depp and Heard exchange disturbing allegations of domestic violence and abuse against a backdrop of social media conversations that leaned heavily on the address of the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

A source close to Depp said on Wednesday that the actor-musician had “pre-scheduled work commitments ahead of the trial” and would be watching the verdict from the UK.

“Whatever happens, I came here and I spoke the truth and I’ve spoken about what I’ve been reluctantly carrying around for six years,” Depp said last week on the witness stand after calling Heard’s. accusations “ridiculous, humiliating, ridiculous, painful, savage, unimaginably brutal, cruel and all false”.

Heard told the jury last week about what has happened since she split with Depp and filed her countersuit.

“People want to kill me, and they tell me every day,” he said. “People want to put my baby in the microwave and they tell me. Johnny threatened, he promised me, he promised me, that if I ever left him, he would make me think of him every day of my life.”

Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit in 2019 against his ex-wife based on a 2018 op-ed he wrote for the Washington Post in which he called himself “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The op-ed did not mention Depp by name, but was geared around the time Heard first raised her abuse allegations against him. The trial was held in Virginia because that is where the Post’s servers are located.

In 2021, Heard countersued her ex-husband for $100 million, an amount that Heard’s closing arguments revealed was about sending a message. Both cases have been playing out in court simultaneously. Heard’s libel claim refers to public statements made by Depp’s former lawyer, Waldman, who dismissed his domestic violence allegations as a “hoax”. The trial has been streamed and streamed live through CourtTV and other outlets, including YouTube accounts.

In a screenshot from the video, Amber Heard, center, and her attorneys Elaine Bredehoft, right, and Ben Rottenborn react as the verdict is read Wednesday. (Associated Press)

Depp’s claim required the jury to find that each of Heard’s three statements was false, had a defamatory implication and, because he is a public figure, was made with true malice.

Heard’s claim required the jury to find that a former Depp attorney was working as Depp’s agent when he made the statements cited in his case, that he knew the statements were false, and that someone other than Heard saw them.

While waiting for the jury to reach a verdict, Depp joined English guitarist Jeff Beck on stage for back-to-back concerts from Sunday to Tuesday in England. Model Kate Moss, who testified during the rebuttal on Depp’s behalf, reportedly attended a show and then spent time backstage.

Both Depp and Heard took the witness stand twice each during the trial, which was closely watched by the masses and much discussed on social media. While testifying, Depp detailed his experiences with child abuse, drugs and alcohol and claimed that Heard became “this other person” during his marriage.

Early in their relationship, Depp said, Heard was “caring,” “caring,” “intelligent,” “kind,” “funny” and “understanding,” until Depp deviated from certain patterns of behavior that he said she had established. At one point, Depp accused Heard of throwing a vodka bottle that broke on his right hand and severed the tip of his middle finger during a fight they had in Australia in 2015. In his testimony, Heard alleged that Depp injured his right hand. finger breaking a phone against the wall.

The former “Pirates of the Caribbean” star also claimed Walt Disney Studios cut ties with him after Heard’s Washington Post essay came out.

“It’s very strange when one day you’re Cinderella… and then in 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo,” Depp said on the stand, referring to the toll Heard’s public statements allegedly took on his reputation and career. “I didn’t deserve it, neither my children, nor the people who have believed in me for all these years.”

During her turn on the witness stand, Heard told her side of the story. He accused Depp of verbally and physically abusing her, as well as sexually assaulting her the night her finger was cut off. Heard also alleged that Depp physically attacked her after the 2014 Met Gala and left her with what she suspected was a broken nose.

In addition to the alleged physical and sexual violence, Heard contended that Depp carefully managed her career by evaluating the scripts she received and forbidding her from accepting roles that involved romantic scenes or revealing costumes.

As a result of comments Depp’s former lawyer, Waldman, made about her to the press, Heard said, she has suffered unrelenting harassment and has been forced to relive the trauma of their toxic relationship under a microscope.

“I am harassed, humiliated and threatened every day,” he told the jury.

“People want to kill me, and they tell me every day. … People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me. Johnny threatened, he promised me, he promised me, that if I ever left him, he would make me think of him every day of my life.”

Witnesses who appeared in court or live via video tended to support Depp’s version of events, and most of Heard’s witnesses, excluding paid experts, appeared via prerecorded statements. on video that they did not allow cross-examination.

Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, was the only eyewitness to testify to Depp’s alleged violence, saying on the stand in mid-May that he punched her during a fight on the couple’s staircase and “repeatedly” punched Heard. . Henriquez said she was asked to sign a confidentiality agreement after witnessing the March 2015 fight, but she didn’t sign anything.

On Depp’s side, the notoriously secretive ex-girlfriend Moss testified via video from London that the actor didn’t push her down the stairs in Jamaica, which Heard had recalled on the witness stand as a rumor she had heard. Moss said she slipped on some stairs after a storm and hurt her back.

“I screamed, because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain,” he said. “She ran back to help me and took me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Other witnesses on Depp’s side of the case included a former TMZ employee who strongly suggested that Heard or her team had leaked a damaging video to the website and a former owner of the Hicksville Trailer Palace who contradicted Heard’s testimony that a trailer had been ” destroyed” by her ex-husband, saying that only one lamp had been broken.

Additionally, Art of Elysium founding executive director Jennifer Howell said via a recorded statement that she had had an email exchange with a former friend Henriquez because she had “struggled so much with what to do in a situation that I loved so much.” someone who is doing something wrong, and I know they’re doing it because they’re trying to protect their sister.” Howell said that she was trying to get Henriquez to tell the truth.

This is not the first time that Depp and Heard have been involved in a legal dispute. The “Fantastic Beasts” actor, 58, and the “Aquaman” star, 35, began dating in 2012 after meeting on the Puerto Rico set of 2011’s “The Rum Diary.”

About a year after their 2015 wedding, Heard filed for divorce. A week later, in May 2016, she accused Depp of abuse and was granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband while she was on her way to a concert tour in Europe. The two later released a joint statement that read, “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound together by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intention of physical or emotional harm.”

However, since suing British media outlet The Sun for defamation, a case he lost in 2020, Depp has painted Heard as the abuser and positioned himself as the victim in their relationship.

“There is an abuser in this courtroom, but it is not Mr. Depp,” Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, said in closing argument on Friday. “And there is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom, but it’s not Mrs. Heard.”

Accusing Team Depp of “victim blaming in its most disgusting way,” Heard’s attorney, Benjamin Rottenborn, argued to the jury that if he found Depp, he would be sending a message: “If he didn’t take pictures, it didn’t happen.” you took photos, they’re fake. If you didn’t tell your friends, you’re lying. If you told your friends, they’re part of the deception. If you didn’t seek medical treatment, you weren’t hurt. If you did seek medical treatment, you’re crazy.

“Imagine seeing your husband, the person you love, behaving violently like that. Like a wild animal,” Rottenborn added. “That is abuse. That is abuse.”

To read this note in Spanish click here.