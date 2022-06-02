Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Why isn’t Amber Heard going to jail? This is what the experts say

The high-profile defamation case raging between divorced Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Fairfax County, Virginia is reaching its final days after more than a month of lurid accusations, acrimony and intense interest. by the media.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 35, for $50 million over an op-ed he wrote for Washington Post in December 2018 in which she discussed her experiences as a victim of family violence.

Although Heard did not mention her ex-husband in the article in question, Depp’s legal team argues that readers are likely to assume that he was the person responsible for the ordeal she alluded to and claim that the article made their client lose lucrative film roles as a result of its publication.

Depp is a prolific box-office star best known for his series of dark fantasy films with director Tim Burton and for the gargantuan movie franchise. Pirates of the Caribbeanbut was recently replaced in the series Fantastic Beasts by JK Rowling after Warner Brothers asked her to resign.

Heard countersued her ex-husband, whom she met when they starred together The Rum Diary in 2011, for US$100 million.

Events in Virginia follow Depp’s failed attempt to sue the newspaper The Sun at the High Court in London in 2020 for describing him as “a wife beater” in a report on the breakdown of his marriage and have been gleefully devoured on social media, where the trial has attracted a lewd degree of scrutiny, particularly on TikTok. , where the hashtag #JusticeforJohnnyDepp [“Justicia para Johnny Depp”] It has been a trend and has received millions of visits.

Short videos of Depp smiling in the courtroom or scoffing at the line of questioning from his ex-wife’s lawyers have been widely shared, while Heard’s every move, pronouncement and even wardrobe choice has been closely watched for clues. signs that she may not be telling the truth about the mistreatment she describes being subjected to.

The fact that both sides are actors by profession has tempted many to entertain the proposition that one or both might be lying, since either could be expected to give a more compelling and emotional performance on the witness stand than an ordinary member of the public.

Arguably, such speculation risks undermining the progress of the trial and obscuring the extremely serious issues at the heart of the case.

Heard, in particular, has attracted ruthless animosity in some corners of social media, with several commentators closely following the case and not a little excitedly suggesting that she could be sent to prison if Depp wins.

This is simply wrong, as defamation is a civil matter, not a criminal matter.

“You don’t go to jail as a result of a civil judgment,” attorney George Freeman of the Media Law Resource Center told Fox News.

“The only way what has happened so far in Virginia could lead to jail time is if she is charged and convicted of perjury, for which there has been no official indictment and which seems pretty remote.”

While a perjury conviction could result in a 10-year prison sentence under Virginia state law, securing such an outcome would require the district attorney to show that Heard had knowingly told lies in court, a very high standard given that it is difficult to prove conclusively that someone has deliberately misled a court of law.

(AP)

Incorrect statements could also be explained by a defendant not really remembering the facts in his account or getting confused and making an honest mistake, for example.

Meanwhile, civil attorney Broderick Dunn told Fox that perjury cases are often thrown out for fear of inspiring a “freezing effect” that discourages victims from speaking out against the violence they have suffered.

However, Depp’s online entertainers have taken notice of Heard’s admission that she has yet to keep her promise to donate the $7 million divorce settlement money she received from her ex-husband to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union as it had promised, despite previously claiming to do so, including during the Superior Court case against TheSun.

In statements to TheDailyMailSean Caulfield, a partner at the law firm Hodge, Jones and Allen, suggested that it could theoretically lead to the Metropolitan Police investigating the matter and, hypothetically, result in a seven-year prison sentence under English law.

“Yes ok [las donaciones] may not be a central issue of the case, perjury is the biggest threat and strikes at the core of our justice system, so the police may be invited to investigate to show that any member of the public who lies in court can be prosecuted for perjury,” he said.

However, Caulfield added that CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) guidance on the issue, like in the US, requires prosecutors to show that the false information provided was offered despite the defendant knowing full well that was not true, “which can be difficult.”

He further added that: “The other confusion is that she would need to be extradited. If CPS authorizes a charge, then they have to extradite her, which is unlikely, especially since she is a United States resident.”