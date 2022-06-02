Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: the actor wins the defamation lawsuit against her ex-wife (although the jury also agrees with her)

Drafting

BBC News World

June 1, 2022 Updated 2 hours

image source, Getty Images

A jury ruled Wednesday that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp in her column Washington Post in which she presented herself as a victim of domestic abuse. They also determined that she was defamed, but by a former attorney for the actor and only on one of the three occasions included in her counterclaim.

The jury of seven people -5 men and 2 women-, which reached a unanimous verdict in a court in the state of Virginia, decided that the actress will have to pay him US$15 million in total for the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”: US$10 million in compensation for damages and US$5 million in punitive damages.

For the defamation committed by Depp’s lawyer, adam waldmanthe jury determined that Heard should receive compensation of $2 million.

Depp was not in the city of Fairfax for the culmination of the legal process that exposed his private life with Heard on social networks and the media. A few days ago he was seen in the UK singing at a Jeff Beck concert.

image source, EPA Caption, Johnny Depp’s lawyers celebrate in court after the verdict. Camille Vasquez, from the artist’s legal team, became an internet sensation during the trial.

Although it was known that the actor would not attend the last day of the trial, a group of people waited for him outside the court with signs of support, as has been the custom during the more than six weeks of testimony. This afternoon there were also Heard fans in the vicinity.

Once the verdict was known, Depp sent a written statement celebrating his victory.

“From the beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome,” he said.

He added: “They made false, very serious and criminal accusations against me through the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. I had already been around the world two times in a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.

Heard was in the room and she was seen nervous and downcast. She was accompanied by her team of lawyers and her sister. At the end of the public hearing, she left in a hurry without speaking to the media, but later she also released some statements in which she said she was “disappointed” Y “disconsolately”.

image source, Getty Images

“The mountain of evidence was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power and influence of my ex-husband,” she said.

“I am even more disappointed in what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It turns back the clock to a time when a woman who speaks out can be publicly shamed and humiliated. It turns back the idea that violence against women must be taken seriously,” he added.

How did the trial begin?

The legal battle began by a lawsuit filed by Depp against his ex-wifewho in 2018 published a column titled “I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture”. Although in this writing he did not name the actor directly, he alleged that he was identified as the person responsible for the abuse.

Lawyers for Depp, who is 58, argued in court that the allegations were false and that his life was “ruined” after they were published, seeking $50 million in damages.

image source, EPA

Heard, 36, countersued her ex-husband for $100 millionAlso for defamation.

In the trial, the jury analyzed whether or not three expressions written by the protagonist of Aquaman in his column, and three others said by the actor’s former lawyer in the middle TheDailyMail.

Jurors said Heard lied on all of her claims, while Depp’s lawyer lied on one.

Both public figures took the stand in an attempt to prove their claims, and revealed lurid details of their relationshipwhich began in 2011 and culminated in a divorce in 2016.

According to the actress, Depp would have committed physical, emotional and sexual abuse, sometimes under the influence of alcohol and drugs, just months into the relationship.

image source, Getty Images

The actor denied before the jury having incurred any type of abuse. But, in addition, he accused Heard of being the violent person in the marriage. He also recounted several abuses allegedly committed by the actress.

Analysis by David Sillito – BBC Special Envoy in Fairfax, Virginia

There have been essentially two cases here: one decided by a jury and one by the public.

And from the beginning, it was clear that the overwhelming weight of online traffic (in the media and social networks) was on the side of Johnny Depp and deeply suspicious of the words of Amber Heard.

image source, EPA

The number of people who watch the television news each night in the United States is about 18 million. The number of views of videos on TikTok with the hashtags #justiceforjohnnydepp is, at the time of writing, about 18 billion.

The question now is: what impact will this verdict have? Has Depp saved his career and his reputation?