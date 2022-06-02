Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: the actor wins the defamation lawsuit against her ex-wife (although the jury also agrees with her)

A jury ruled Wednesday that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp in her column Washington Post in which she presented herself as a victim of domestic abuse. They also determined that she was defamed, but by a former attorney for the actor and only on one of the three occasions included in her counterclaim.

The jury of seven people -5 men and 2 women-, which reached a unanimous verdict in a court in the state of Virginia, decided that the actress will have to pay him US$15 million in total for the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”: US$10 million in compensation for damages and US$5 million in punitive damages.

For the defamation committed by Depp’s lawyer, adam waldmanthe jury determined that Heard should receive compensation of $2 million.

Depp was not in the city of Fairfax for the culmination of the legal process that exposed his private life with Heard on social networks and the media. A few days ago he was seen in the UK singing at a Jeff Beck concert.

