Johnny Depp rests after the trial acting by surprise at the concert of his friend Jeff Beck

After more than six weeks facing each other in the courts of Fairfax (Virginia, USA), last Friday, May 27, it was time for the conclusions of the trial that has sat Johnny Depp and Amber Heard before the judge as a result of a controversial article that the actress wrote for the newspaper Washington Post in 2018, in which she presented herself as a “victim of domestic violence” at the hands of one of her ex-partners. The actress never named Depp, but he sued her ex-wife for committing a crime of defamation that had allegedly destroyed her image and career.

A process that the jury is currently deliberating and that will determine the future of the actor, who despite having gained public support, wants to leave this whole matter behind with a favorable sentence. However, he has decided to take advantage of this wait to restart his life and delight his followers, who have been with him unconditionally throughout this process. Thus, the actor surprised them by appearing as a star guest at the last concert of his great friend Jeff Beck, in Sheffield (United Kingdom), just a few hours after sitting next to his ex-wife in court.



Johnny Depp, saying goodbye to his followers at the gates of the Fairfax courthouse (Virginia, USA), where the trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, was held. Craig Hudson/AP

A totally unexpected appearance that drove his fans crazy when they were present at the concert of the legendary guitarist, a close friend of Depp and with whom he has collaborated on various musical projects; with whom he performed the song on stage insulationby John Lennon.

The videos and images of the actor that his followers captured have already become viral on social networks, with hundreds of fans celebrating that the actor has gone back to doing what he likes the most, dedicating himself to music. Now, it is not known if he will resume his concerts with his band, The Hollywood Vampires, where he plays guitar with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry of Aerosmith.

A return to music that other music legends also seem to celebrate, such as Paul McCartney, who shared in his last concert the video that the actor recorded for him in 2012, where he is seen performing the song My Valentinefrom the British album Kisses on the Bottom.

Waiting for the court decision

The actor patiently waits for the jury to finish deliberating and determine whether Amber Heard committed a crime of defamation after the publication of her article in 2018. In case of being found guilty of the crime, the actor demands compensation from the actress of no less than 45 million euros as compensation for allegedly ruining his image and professional career.



Johnny Depp feels that he has already won this process, despite the fact that he is awaiting sentencing. STEVE HELBER / AFP

A verdict that experts consider will not be favorable to the actor, since he has the difficult task of proving that Amber Heard acted maliciously and that he was lying when recounting his testimony in the controversial article. However, it has served to win back public support, with a risky strategy: reveal all the secrets and dramatic moments of their relationship, which show the actress as a person far removed from the image that viewers have of her. . That, together with the incisive professionalism of his legal team, has meant that the judicial resolution practically does not matter in the least.

