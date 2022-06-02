Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and other scandalous celebrity trials | u-channel

Karina Espinoza

Before this legal battle, there were others that brought out the worst in their protagonists.

Not only celebrity divorces have monopolized the courts, controversies and scandals, in recent years, several celebrities have gone to very media judgments where everything has been said and its protagonists have shown that when it comes to taking dirty laundry out into the sun, they are experts at pointing out the most difficult stains to remove.

It is true that in the last seven weeks Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have monopolized all the media with the most intimate details of their disastrous separation. With endless evidence such as audios, photos, videos and testimonies, it was found that both are toxic and even monstrous. In the end, Johnny managed to prove that despite everything, Amber defamed him and her alike. Her verdict resulted in him having to pay $2 million to her and she $15 million to him.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (Brangeline)

Before this divorce there was another just as scandalous. The one who was once considered the most beautiful couple in Hollywood went to court to become one of the most money spent on their divorce. Angelina Jolie alleges domestic violence on the part of Brad Pitt and he alleges that she wants to see him ruined and never took care of her family heritage.

Despite efforts, they have been unable to agree on who will get custody of the children and some properties and businesses they bought together.

In June 2019, the former couple will determine the agreements on their divorce and the distribution of assets. The Grosby Group

Michael Jackson

Before his death and the glorification of his image, Michael Jackson faced the law more than once, but without a doubt the time that caused the most scandal was when in 2004 he was accused of abusing a minor. A year later, after the development of the case, the singer was acquitted of 14 charges, including conspiracy, kidnapping and intoxication of a minor. From then on, opinions continue to come out for and against the singer, who will always be in doubt if he abused the children he invited to Neverland.

Michael Jackson at Santa Maria Superior Court, in Santa Maria, California, 2003 GETTY

Harvey Weinstein

There’s not much to say about one of Hollywood’s most grotesque sexual predators. Weinstein was the abuser for whom he started what would later become the #MeToo movement. In his trial, which at the time was very mediatic, names such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cara Delevingne, Rosanna Arquette and other great actresses and models came to light, totaling 80 victims.

Fortunately, despite his power, Harvey was arrested in 2018 and in 2020 he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sex crimes.

The producer faces charges of rape and sexual abuse AP

Britney Spears

After a long road to achieve release from her father’s guardianship, in September 2021, a judge ruled that Jamie Spears, the singer’s father, would cease to be her legal guardian, so the singer was later able to agree to decide on her career, her assets and even her body, since she was forbidden to get pregnant.

The 39-year-old singer managed to be free after 13 years in which her family, father, mother and sister, witnessed her unhappiness, emotional imbalance and musical decline, in addition to Lindsey herself stating that they had an abusive and humiliating relationship for she.

Lindsay Lohan

Much less serious but just as scandalous is the case of Lohan, the child prodigy who was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 90 days of rehabilitation for having repeatedly violated her probation in 2007, which was imposed on her for driving while intoxicated. of drunkenness At the time of her, her televised trial broke viewing records, drawing 2.3 million people to the final verdict.