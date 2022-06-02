Jada Pinkett Smith hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock reconcile

This content was published on June 01, 2022 – 23:48

Los Angeles (USA), Jun 1 (EFE).- Actress Jada Pinkett Smith said Wednesday that she hopes her husband, Will Smith, and comedian Chris Rock will reconcile, after more than two months have passed after the controversial slap that the actor gave Rock in the 94th edition of the Oscars.

“It is my deep hope that these two intelligent and competent men will have a chance to heal, talk about this and reconcile,” Pinkett Smith said during the broadcast of her latest show, titled “Red Table Talk,” broadcast on Facebook.

In addition, Will Smith’s wife added that the world “needs them” because of the “situation” that is currently being experienced, but that until the relationship between the actor and the comedian is restored, both she and her husband will continue to “discover that together.” called life,” as they have done for the past 28 years.

The comment arose in reference to the theme that the last episode of “Red TableTalk” was about: alopecia. Pinkett Smith’s illness, for which he keeps his head shaved and the reason Rock joked about before being beaten up by Smith.

Before the start of the new season of his program, Pinkett Smith had already anticipated that at some point in it the subject of the controversial slap would be addressed, because in his family they had already focused on a “deep healing”.

So far, Rock has yet to comment publicly on the unfortunate incident, not even after Smith’s apology and resignation from the Hollywood Academy membership.

Currently, the interpreter, who won the statuette for best leading actor in the same edition of the Oscars, is suspended by the institution itself for the next 10 years. EFE

gac/jfu/jpd

� EFE 2022. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of Efe services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA