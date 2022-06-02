In Morelia, the bodies of a couple shot to death are abandoned; they also kill merchant leader

Morelia, Michoacán.- State authorities reported that the bodies of a couple shot to deathaboard an abandoned vehicle near the Siglo 21 Highway, in the municipality of Morelia, Michoacan.

The private vehicle with the bodies was found on a gap located approximately 100 meters from kilometer 14 + 500 of the federal highway, near San Antonio Coapa.

The reports state that the vehicle, with the bodies inside, He had multiple shots to the chest and sides.

The victims, shot to death, were identified as Aldo R and Jessica P, 26 and 20 years old, respectively.

In tianguis they kill a merchant leader

This Monday, in the city of Morelia, a leader of street vendors He was murdered in a street market in the Guadalupe neighborhood.

The leader was among the stalls of that market on wheels when a subject shot him at close range and caused panic among the other merchants and buyers.

The victim died immediately and no more injured people are reported, despite the fact that it is a very popular street market for the population of the west of the Michoacan capital.

Around the same time, authorities also confirmed the shooting death of another man at a different point in the city.

The homicide occurred on Mariano Pegueros street, in the Balcones de Morelia neighborhood and the identity of the victim is unknown.

