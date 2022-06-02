In a Matter of Hours Johnny Depp Gets Millions of Followers on Instagram – CINEMABLEND

After his triumph in court was announced, Johnny Depp reached more than a million followers on his official Instagram account.

It is well known that Johnny Depp, actor behind Jack Sparrow in the saga of Pirates of the Caribbeandid not have it easy in recent years, since both his personal and professional life were strongly affected after the statements that Amber Heard made against him, which is why he started a legal battle for defamation, which he won this afternoon.

With the final verdict this afternoon, the credibility of the actor seems to be back and with it, a new wave of popularity, which was evidenced by the increase of millions of followers on their social networks, especially on their Instagram account.

In a matter of an hour, Johnny Depp grew a million followers on Instagram.



And it is that once the trial was over, Depp did not take long to publish a statement on his social networks in which he expressed feeling liberated and in which he expressed his gratitude to all those who gave him their support. It was a matter of minutes for the actor to reach more than a million followers as a sign of approval.

Johnny Depp was in a bar when he learned that he won the trial against Amber Heard

With this news, the future of Johnny Depp has taken a 360-degree turn, as it will surely not take long for him to receive proposals to participate in new projects. At the moment, only her participation in Jeanne Du Barry, a film directed by the French actress Maïwenn, has been made public.

Even with the controversy of the trial, it is clear that this triumph could vindicate the image that was held about the actor before entering the controversies that surrounded his personal life for years.