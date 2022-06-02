“If you don’t show up at the office, we’ll assume you’ve quit”: Elon Musk declares the end of remote work at Tesla

The head of electric car company Tesla, South African billionaire Elon Musk, ordered all Tesla employees to return to offices, declaring that remote work would no longer be acceptable.

The new policy was shared through emails that were leaked on social networks.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on the emails, one of which appeared to be directed at company executives.

Anyone unwilling to follow the new rules can “pretend they’re working somewhere else,” Musk said on Twitter, when asked about the company’s new labor policy.

