HBO Ranking: the films preferred this day by the Mexican public

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with HBOwhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed HBO Mexico:

1. Son of a Gun

Locked up for a misdemeanor, young JR (Brenton Thwaites) quickly learns the harshness of prison life and that to survive inside one must seek protection. He soon finds himself under the gaze of Australia’s most notorious criminal, Brendan Lynch (Ewan McGregor), but that cover comes at a price. Lynch and his team have plans for his young protégé: after JR is released, he must help Lynch with his escape plan.

two. wolves in the night

Four friends meet at a posh house in the summer of love, 1969. Little do they know, there are strange visitors outside. The party turns into a night of terror when these visitors begin to stalk them, to the point that they will have to fight for their lives.

3. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Saruman’s forces have been destroyed and his fortress besieged. The time has come for the fate of Middle-earth to be decided, and for the first time in a long time, there seems to be little hope. The attention of the dark lord Sauron is now focused on Gondor, the last stronghold of men and from which Aragorn will have to claim the throne to occupy the position of king of him. But Sauron’s forces are already preparing to launch the last and final attack against the kingdom of Gondor, the battle that will decide the fate of all. Meanwhile, Frodo and Sam continue on their way to Mordor, hoping that Sauron will not notice that two little Hobbits are getting closer to the end of their path, Mount Doom.

Four. Nobody finds out

Two thieving teenage brothers, stealing money to help their ailing mother, match wits with a troubled security guard trapped at the bottom of a forgotten well.

5. A Scanner Darkly (A look in the dark)

In Orange County, California, in a future where America has lost the battle against drugs, an undercover cop (Reeves) is ordered to spy on his friends. Just like he did in the acclaimed “Waking Life “, Richard Linklater mixes animation and real characters, as in a graphic novel, to carry out this adaptation of the Philip K. Dick story.

6. therapy with charlie

Sheen plays Charlie Goodson, a former baseball player famous for his violent and excessive reactions who, after leaving the sport, has switched to a psychotherapist and tries to help people with anger problems. In turn, he himself goes to therapy with an attractive psychologist with the intention of keeping her impulses under control. The problem arises when he begins to give the couch a more lucrative use than reflection itself. His professional facet and his pathology leave him time to develop his work as a father, a complacent ex-husband and an inveterate womanizer. Adaptation in sitcom format of the 2003 film “An aggressive executive”.

7. Possessor

Tasya Vos is an agent of a secret organization that uses brain implants to control the body movement of other people, forcing them to commit murders that benefit all kinds of bigwigs in the corporate world. One day, during a routine mission, something goes wrong. Agent Vos finds herself trapped inside the mind of one of the subjects she tried to control, whose appetite for violence ends up becoming her worst ally, surpassing even her own.

8. Rumors and lies

The screenplay, by playwright Bert V. Royal, is a modern, student-driven version of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s novel The Scarlet Letter. It tells the story of a young woman who decides to pretend that she leads a promiscuous life, believing that she will thus obtain some kind of benefit. However, the circumstances will turn against him.

9. Anwar file

Isabella (Reese Witherspoon) is the wife of an Egyptian-born chemical engineer (Omar Metwalley), whose family immigrated to the United States in the mid-1980s. After being arrested on suspicion of terrorism, he is sent to a secret facility outside of the United States where he is interrogated in an unorthodox manner by CIA agent Douglas Freeman (Jake Gyllenhaal). But his wife will do everything possible to find him..

10. Assassin Raid 2

Shortly after the bloody raid ends, Inspector Rama is forced to infiltrate the ranks of the Jakarta crime syndicate in order to protect his family and uncover corruption within his own police force.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO in the streaming war

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

KEEP READING:

More news

More about HBO

More about streaming