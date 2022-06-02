Furiosa: Chris Hemsworth reveals the start of filming for the Mad Max prequel

Chris Hemsworth has confirmed that the filming of the prequel of Mad Max: Fury Road. We are talking about the new play by George Miller, furiousthe story of one of the most beloved characters in the 2015 film. Starring Anya Taylor-Joythe ribbon expand the post apocalyptic universe of the film series spearheaded in the 1980s and 1990s by Mel Gibson. This project has been in the making for years, but when its filming was going to materialize, The coronavirus arrived and delayed each and every one of the plans drawn up by Miller for months. Now, after learning more about the story, we know that filming has begun and that its protagonists are immersed in it.

An epic story that will take place long before Fury Road

furiouswhich will have more action than we think, will take place long before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road. Anya Taylor-Joy, you shuffled shave your headjust as Charlize Theron did in her day, will face Chris Hemsworth, the new villain. It has been the latter, through social networks, who has shared the classic image of the clapperboard signaling the start of shooting. Details to highlight? We have the possible logo of the film and what looks like one of the Australian deserts where they will start running and fighting with the most incredible vehicles and bands.

“We just started shooting, and I’ll tell you how it all turns out when it’s done, but we’re off to a great start,” Miller stated a few weeks ago to dead line. “All I can say about my enthusiasm for making this movie is that, even though it’s the universe of Fury Road, we also have differences,” continued Miller. “Once again, everything that will appear on the screen will be exceptionally familiar. And probably the biggest difference from the other movie is the time lapse. Fury Road happen for three days and two nights and this movie takes place over 15 years. So, we could say that it is a saga”, concluded the director. What does it mean?

“ Furiosa will explore the origins of the protagonist over the years

well what furious explore the origins of the protagonist, developing the character over the years and recreating herself in some of the most important chapters of her life. Let’s hope the filming won’t be chaotic, since it’s no secret that Mad Max: Fury Road it was a difficult production that suffered from numerous problems, and was pulled through by the courage of George Miller. Filming is expected to take several months. and that, if all goes well, Warner and those responsible for the film will release it at the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.