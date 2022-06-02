Fortnite x Pac-Man: items now available in the store

The collaboration Come in Fortnite Y Pac Man is now available in the form of backpacks and a gesture new to the store. In this news we have how to get pac-man items in fortnite battle royale. We also give you all the details of this new collaboration of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3:

How to get Pac-Man items in Fortnite?

Official art of the Pac-Man backpack backpack accessory

Pac-Man items are from the Fortnite Battle Royale store and must be purchased with V-Bucks, the virtual currency of the game. At the time we write this news, the exchange rate is 1,000 paVos for €7.99. These new Fortnite cosmetics first hit the store on June 2, 2022:

What are all the Pac-Man items in Fortnite?

Just below we leave you a list with all the Pac-Man items in Fortniteand their prices in paVos:

Gesture Love for Pac-Man : 300 paVos

: 300 paVos Backpacking accessory Pac-Man backpack: 500 V-Bucks

As we already told you at the time, the collaboration is what we expected: Pac-Man cosmetic items in Fortnite, but no skins.

What is a Fortnite skin? Which is the best?

As always when we publish news of this type, we must remind you how do fortnite skins work:

Fortnite skins, like the rest of the game’s accessories, are just aesthetic modifications . That is, they only modify the appearance of our character in the game. Neither is “stronger” or “better” than the other, so to speak.

. That is, they only modify the appearance of our character in the game. Neither is “stronger” or “better” than the other, so to speak. All Fortnite cosmetic items (skins, backpacks, spikes…) can be used without problems in all game modes : Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World.

(skins, backpacks, spikes…) : Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World. All of these items may return to the store in the future.although no one knows exactly when, unless Epic Games itself announces it, or unless the store sections are leaked a couple of hours before the daily update.

Pac-Man has arrived at Fortnite to celebrate their anniversary. In our complete Fortnite guide we tell you how to level up fast during Chapter 3 Season 2 so you can complete the Battle Pass.

