Fortnite – Subway Surfers: codes of the best creative maps inspired by the mobile game

The ingenuity of Fortnite players knows no bounds. If Where in Fortnite already seemed crazy to us, today we bring you one more sample in the form of creative mode maps. Epic Games’ map creation tool is very powerful and players are taking advantage of it to create some really cool experiences.

We say this because with the recent addition of moving trains in creative mode, Subway Surfers maps in Fortnite They grow in any corner. Everyone knows this mobile game that consists of escaping from a guard while dodging trains and collecting coins. Is now possible to play it in Fortnite, and also in multiplayer!

Classic Subway Surfers

Code: 2118-5554-9939

A replica that doesn’t deviate too much from the original mobile game. Except now we can invite no less than nine friends to a race.

“Subway Surfers in Fortnite”

Code: 8766-7612-4957

One of the most popular Subway Surfers in creative mode

Subway Surfers into the water

Code: 0721-1080-0023

A Subway Surfers like no other as it is played on a skate in water! Therefore, it is even faster and more complicated, while retaining the possibility of playing with several people.

To play one of these maps you just have to enter the corresponding code in the Fortnite creative menu (just copy and paste). If you are a bit tired of playing Battle Royale, but you like its game mechanics, we recommend you go through the creative maps that the community has been creating. There are all kinds of experiences that use the powerful editing engine, and they are a good way to see how much fun the framework created by Epic Games for Fortnite is capable of.