Fortnite Season 3: first official images

As usual at this point, the first images officers of the Season 3 of Fortnite in the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. Just below we show them to you, and we tell you everything we know about the new season of Fortnite Chapter 3:

Fortnite Season 3: these are the first official images

At 4:00 p.m. CEST on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, on the Fortnite video game page of the Nintendo Switch eShop updated corresponding arts with those from Chapter 3 Season 2. The images in question are as follows:

Official Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 art, seen on the game’s page on the Nintendo Switch eShop

This is common (same thing happened with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2). And, again, as happened with the previous transition between seasons, the pictures themselves are not too revealing: basically we have the emblematic battle bus with the Fortnite logo, and a color tone that will be the flag color used in the official arts of the new season.

Official art (without the logo) of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3, seen on the game page in the Nintendo Switch eShop

When is the Fortnite Season 2 event?

The end event of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3, called Collisionwill be held on Saturday June 4, 2022 at a different time depending on our region. Just below we leave you the event dates and times in different Spanish-speaking regions:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

(peninsula and Balearic Islands): 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Spain (Canary Islands): 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

(Canary Islands): 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Argentina , Brazil , Chili Y Uruguay : 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

, , Y : 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. bolivia , Cuba , Dominican Republic Y Venezuela : 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

, , Y : 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Ecuador , Colombia , Mexico , Panama Y Peru : 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

, , , Y : 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Costa Rica, The Savior, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua: 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

Official art of the final event Collision in Fortnite

The Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 will start next Sunday June 5, 2022; this is information also confirmed by Epic Games itself.

This is, for now, all that has been officially revealed from Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3. We remind you that you still have a few more days to complete any mission or challenge that you have missed from Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3. In our complete guide we help you to complete them.

