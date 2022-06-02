Filming begins on Mad Max: Furiosa, and Chris Hemsworth shares a photo from the set to celebrate

It cost, but Mad Max: Furiosa is finally underway. The prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road had been floating in the air since shortly after the film’s premiere, but it was not until 2020, when it was added Anya Taylor-Joy to the team, when it really got going.

After taking us into a bleak apocalyptic future with the three Mad Max movies starring Mel Gibson, George Miller he returned to that universe with Fury Road.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

Replacing Gibson as Max Rockatansky we had Tom Hardywhile Charlize Theron he won everyone’s attention in his role as Imperator Furiosa. The character won so much that, well, we wouldn’t be talking about this prequel if he hadn’t.

Accompanying Anya Taylor-Joy in Mad Max: Furiosa we have Chris Hemsworthwhich this June premieres on Netflix Spiderhead, a psychological thriller where he aims as a villain.

In line with that, Hemsworth will be the villain of Mad Max: Furiosa. He is about a character that we haven’t seen before in the movies, which rules out the theory that he will be giving life to the young Immortan Joe.

Filming for the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel recently kicked off, and Chris Hemsworth has commemorated it with a photo of the clapperboard on its first day.

As we mentioned a few days ago, Mad Max: Furiosa has recovered one of the representative elements of the franchise: the Australian landscapes. The 2015 film had to be filmed in Nambia due to torrential rains that ruined the planned Australian location.

A new journey in the Mad Max saga begins #FURIOUS pic.twitter.com/nhxqRXB73z — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 1, 2022

There is not much information about this prequel that officially begins production, beyond the fact that it will tell the journey of Anya Taylor-Joy’s character until she became the brave woman played by Charlize Theron seven years ago.

In the meantime, if your body asks for more from George Miller, this September Three Thousand Years Waiting for You hits theaters, his new fantasy film with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.