Ephemeris: Margot Robbie turns 32; thanks to these roles she got world fame

Today is the 32nd birthday of the gorgeous actress Margor Robbie, who in the last decade has positioned herself as one of the most talented in the industry. Today we will tell you a little about her career, her most important roles and the projects that she has at the door.

The Australian actress began her career in 2008, giving life to Donna Freedman in the television series “Neighbors”. By 2011 he was already in the United States, with the Pan Am series; until 2013 she had the long-awaited leap, when she gave life to the model Naomi Lapaglia in “The Wolf of Wall Street”, together with Leonardo DiCaprio and under the direction of Martin Scorsese.

For 2017 Margot Robbie played the controversial skater Tonya Harding in the drama “I am Tonya”. Another of the productions for which she is best known is the “Suicide Squad” (2016), where she plays the evil Harley Quinn, a character that is not known if she will play again.

Many remember her for her participation in the DC Cinematic Universe. Photo: Special.

In 2019 Margot returned to work with Leonardo DiCaprio for the movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, by Quentin Trantino. Although his career has been relatively short, he already has many important projects and it would not be surprising if in the following years he wins some important award.

What’s next for Margot Robbie?

Robbie will play Barbie in the “live action” movie that will be released on July 21, 2023the film is under the direction of Greta Gerwig, who wrote the story with Noah Baumbach, who is her partner.

This is what the iconic doll looks like. Photo: Special.

Many consider that it could be a stumbling block, since the filming, which is produced by Warner Bros Pictures, has generated certain doubts since it was announced, since it has had many modifications. In the first place, the idea of ​​making a live action was linked to Sony, which in 2014 reached an agreement with Mattel, but in the end gave up.

Geta presented Lady Bird in 2017, which received five nominations at the Oscars. In 2019 he also directed Little Women, which was nominated for best film and best adapted screenplay at the same awards, for which they think the movie could be good.

