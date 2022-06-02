Emma Stone confirms her participation in the sequel to ‘Cruella’

MEXICO CITY.— Such has been the success, both in theaters and in streaming, that Disney decided to put in development a second part of cruelwhich will feature the participation of actress Emma Stone, who was speculated to follow in the footsteps of Scarlett Johansson and sue the house of Mickey Mouse.

means like TheWrap Y dead line, Emma Stone has already signed a deal with Disney to star in the sequel to cruel. According to the same medium, the sequel will be directed by Craig Gillespie, like the first, and the script will be in charge of Tony McNamara. yes, still there is no release date or no start of filming.

For the executive of EndeavorPatrick Whitesell, this agreement will benefit both the artist and the company regarding the future of streaming platforms: “This deal shows there can be an equitable path forward that protects artists and aligns studio interests“.

Following the success of CRUELLA, Emma Stone has signed a contract with Disney to make a sequel next year. pic.twitter.com/Ad4fgfdzku — ɐntonio 📼 (@levmauc) August 14, 2021

Disney announced, a week after releasing cruel, in late May, he was already working on his sequel with Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya, 2017) again as director. However, until then it was not confirmed that Emma Stone would be the protagonist.

⇒ cruela film that was shown both in theaters and on Disney+ (with an additional charge), has grossed over $300 million at the worldwide box office, despite restrictions on movie theaters due to Covid-19. Of course, Disney has not disclosed how much it has earned from its digital release.

EYE! Supposedly Disney gave Emma Stone 8 figure compensation for the ‘CRUELLA’ theme and Emma Stone used the Scarlett Johansson theme to push for ‘CRUELLA 2’ where she has the same 8 figure compensation. I honestly hope the same for Scarlett. It would be unfair pic.twitter.com/abhEF574mN — 𐋀 QuidVacuo 𐋀 #WhatIf (@QuidVacuo_) August 16, 2021

The confirmation of Emma Stone in the sequel to cruel comes after it was speculated that the Oscar winner for La La Land (2016) would follow in the footsteps of Scarlett Johansson, who sued Disney for the simultaneous release of Black Widow (2021) in theaters and in streaming (through the Disney+ platform), something that, in her opinion, harmed her financially.

“Disney (which owns Marvel) was well aware of this promise, but still instructed Marvel to violate their commitment and instead release the film on Disney+ the same day it hit theaters.Johansson stated in his complaint.

In response, the house of Mickey Mouse argued that this breach of contract lawsuit does not have “no basis“; In addition, he considered as a “cruel indifference” of the actress before the “horrible, prolonged and global effects of the coronavirus pandemic”.

