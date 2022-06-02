Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be at the Summer Game Fest to talk about Fortnite and Black Adam – Nerd4.life

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be at the Summer Game Festwhere he will talk about his role as The Foundation in Fortnite and the film Black Adam, coming to theaters in October 2022. The announcement was made via Twitter by Geoff Keighley, the patron of the Summer Game Fest, and was later confirmed by Johnson himself with another tweet.

“I appreciate that you guys invited me to join! See you there!”

The Rock is just one of the many guests who will be at the Summer Game Fest, an event that promises to be really crackling and that hopefully will make you forget the absence of E3. There is talk of more than thirty announcements for the opening day alone, with great guests and lots of videos to see.

To lead the event will be Keighley himself, now specialized in organizing similar events. Considering the success he has had with The Game Awards, it is only natural that he continues in this vein.

The Rock, on his own, is a great video game enthusiast and the one in Fortnite is certainly not his first sortie in our industry. Already the protagonist of the Doom film in 2005, it seems that he is shooting another film based on a video game. Many suspect it is a Gears of War movie, but there are no certainties about it.