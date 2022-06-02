Domain’, not even the fiercest T Rex or the most tamed Velociraptor can leave completely satisfied

In 1993, after many complications in the idea, pre-production and a few other details, the adaptation of one of the most beloved works of the author and filmmaker Michael Crichton (Westworld, Eat) would finally arrive in theaters at the hands of one of the most experienced filmmakers in Hollywood, steven spielberg. It was thus that Jurassic Park caused a sensation at the box office with a story that, as its slogan played, took 65 million years to make.

The Jurassic euphoria caused Crichton, reluctantly, to make a sequel to his work and in turn two more tapes were produced, The lost World (1997) and Jurassic Park 3 (2001), creating a strong fan base that seemed to die out like the franchise itself after that third installment. But life found its way and in 2015, Spielberg in his role as producer would call Colin Trevorrow (Safety Not Guaranteed2012) to bring back the world of dinosaurs and in the process please fans of the previous trilogy as well as revive interest in the Jurassic to a new generation in Jurassic World.

After another somewhat unsuccessful sequel (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom; Bayona, 2018), it seems that the Jurassic Park saga finally finds a necessary ending in Jurassic World: Dominionwhich brings back not only Trevorrow in the director’s chair but the trinity of characters from the original to meet the new generation in a world where the dinosaurs have escaped and are among us completely, breaking the natural balance .

However, this clash of fronts occurs in a couple of plot lines that do not fully cohere, being one of the main problems in closing this saga. On the one hand, Claire (Bryce DallasHoward) and Owen (Chris Pratt) continue to fight for dinosaurs to have the right to be free and live freely while they adapt to a kind of parenthood where they serve as mentors to Maisie Lockwood (isabella sermon), the clone/granddaughter of the original Jurassic Park founding partner without much success.

This film connects the new trilogy with the first film of the 90s. COURTESY Universal Pictures

On the other hand, the natural imbalance appears with a plague of prehistoric locusts that begins to generate a food crisis, which causes Dr. Ellie Satler (Laura Dern) recruited his friend (and crush) of years, Alan Grant (Sam Neil) to uncover the secret behind these vermin, all with the unexpected help of mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Godlblum), using the classic premise of Crichton’s novel: the malpractice of humanity in its desire to have power or control, something that in the franchise is synonymous with problems.

Despite the fact that the film takes place on both fronts, its development leaves much to be desired as it recycles many things previously seen in the Jurassic franchise, leaving aside much more interesting aspects such as the smuggling of dinosaurs, the clash of species that seeks to dominate the planet or even that global threat that suddenly gets lost along the way to focus only on the various encounters between the heroes of the franchise and the villains or the gala that is made of the classic dinosaur species from Jurassic Park as well as new ones that they didn’t know each other

An interesting thing to watch for fans of the old guard is to see Grant, Satler, and Malcolm together again, stepping into their respective roles so effortlessly that they seem like they haven’t let go of them in nearly three decades. For their part, Owen and Claire feel forced, as an action couple that does not have much chemistry but does have a general purpose that unites them: to save their ‘adopted’ daughter from the clutches of the villain who, again, is an individual. who plays God, someone who also turns out to be a very old acquaintance of the saga.

The special effects, one of the hallmarks of the saga, stand out in some parts here, especially when they are evoked in a practical way, since in digital there are sequences that do not look quite right. Although the difficulty of certain action sequences such as the chase in Malta is notorious, it suddenly suffers from being irregular. Interestingly, and even with these technical flaws, the truth is that the action is one of the highlights or the most entertaining of this latest Jurassic film.

Chris Pratt returns to his character as Owen with the most exciting action scenes. COURTESY Universal Pictures

Michael Giacchino’s music makes a good allusion to some original songs composed by John Williams but lacks that emotion that was given to him before or that we had even already heard in this most recent trilogy. In addition to this, the rhythm of the narrative, especially in that first act, is somewhat rushed because it takes time to start all the action of the film, falling in some heavy or irrelevant moments.

Even so, this film hits some bites that are effective like Trevorrow’s nods to the original 1993 film, using the nostalgia factor in its favor and the charisma of this original triad of Satler, Malcolm and Grant that continues to spread with its presence in screen, plus it’s nice to see new dinosaurs on the horizon.

But with all those advantages that good entertainment can offer, Jurassic World: Dominion it stays in an average where all logic is lost with the desire to have fun where the story is guilty of having an unreal conclusion that leaves a feeling that we have already seen it before, which has been one of the weak points of the saga well It seems that instead of leaning towards a moral/scientific conflict derived from the original in which humanity would learn from its gross mistakes, we opt for a happily ever after that not even the fiercest T Rex or the most tamed Velociraptor can stop the all satisfied.