Cruz Azul and Rafael Baca are in talks to renew the player’s contract

The midfielder ends his bond with the cement producers in December but would be willing to continue for longer.

This Thursday, May 2, the Cruz Azul squad is summoned to the La Noria facilities to start the preseason for the 2022 Opening. Among the attendees expected at the La Máquina training center is Rafael Baca. , who now has all the ballots to continue longer in the team despite the fact that there was talk of his departure.

Although it has been talked about for weeks that the club would be willing to get rid of a footballer whose contract ends next December, the truth is that now the positions have come closer and Baca is close to extending his link with the celestial.

According to information from reporters Armando Melgar and Adrián Esparza Oteo, Baca will not only continue for Apertura 2022 but will also renew his contract for several more tournaments. “Not only can he stay for Ap2022, Rafael Baca is close to obtaining a renewal with Cruz Azul for one more year.”Melgar wrote on his personal Twitter account.

The other source of the information highlighted that everything will depend on Diego Aguirre, who will have his first contact with his leaders this Thursday. However, Baca would be contemplated to be Cruz Azul’s central midfielder alongside Erik Lira.

“He sees them competing”

“On the subject of Rafael Baca, much of it will depend on what Aguirre decides. Today he is considered together with Erik Lira as the team’s defensive midfielders. I understand that he sees them both competing for ONE starting position,” reported Oteo through their social networks.

