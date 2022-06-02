Condusef, most expensive bank in credit card withdrawals

A credit card can get you out of trouble for an emergency or an unexpected expense, with it you can also make money withdrawals. But there is a cost for the use of the card, this commission is different, and it depends on the bank where you take out the loan.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), informs that the commission depends on the bank where the credit is granted, these interests come with the amount borrowed, apart from the additional charges that come in your contract. Next, we give you a list of the best and the highest amounts.

With a credit card, unlike a debit card, you are using bank funds and therefore you pay a transaction fee, plus any extra charges.

Such as the charge for having money with a credit card and the interest rate for the amount withdrawn.

Banks with the highest commission for disposing of cash

Santander is the bank with the highest commission for having cash because it handles 10%, for example if you withdraw 2,000 you must pay 200 pesos just to have it at the ATM. According to the Condusef, these banks remain in the top, with a commission of 8%:

Affirm

bank of the shoal

bancoppel

Banks with the lowest commission for having cash

Citibanamex, for its part, handles a 6% commission and if you manage to withdraw 1,000 pesos from the ATM, you only have to pay a commission of $60 pesos.

In their list updated in April of the recent year, the following banks have a commission of 6.6% to 6% to avail a cash loan from the teller.

BBVA Bancomer

banregio

Inbursa

The Condusef asks users to take into account both the commission for cash withdrawal at the ATM, as well as the monthly interest they charge for the amount you withdraw.

