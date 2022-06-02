Chris Pratt tells us about the closure of the trilogy with ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

In 2015 it premiered Jurassic Worldthe first part of what would become one of the most successful trilogies in film history which now closes with Jurassic World: Dominion. But it was not surprising. The story was within the franchise of jurassic-parkcreated for the cinema by Steven Spielberg in the 1990s.

Three years later it was released Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdomand audiences had already gotten hooked on the new characters led by Owen Grady, an ex-marine hired to train velociraptors. The special effects, production and story exceeded expectations. This 2022, has come to an end. HERE the trailer.

we had the opportunity to talk with Chris Pratt, protagonist of the Jurassic World trilogyabout the new closure of the franchise titled dominion and the meeting between this new generation and the first that appeared in the 90s. Here we leave them.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Definitely, Jurassic World: Dominion It is one of the most outstanding films of this 2022. The reason? Not only is it the closing of this trilogy, but it also means a meeting between the actors of these deliveriesled by Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, along with the first actors who shaped everything.

Of course we are talking about Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. The latter had already participated in the second installment of 2018; but the first two, without a doubt the protagonists, are back as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant.

Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern return to the franchise in ‘Jurassic World Dominion’/Photo: Universal Pictures

In Jurassic Park, they are brought to the park to give John Hammond’s ambitious project the go-ahead. But an electrical failure in the place, leaves them adrift along with all the dinosaurs, including the T-Rex. Now, control of the place falls into the wrong hands, and both must help and stop BioSyn from destroying all the ecosystems.

Here we see again Claire, Dr. Ian Malcolm, Barry or Maisie, and new characters like Kayla Watts, Ramsay Cole, Soyona Santos and more. Tape It will be released in Mexico on June 2, 2022. Do you really think this is the end of Jurassic World?

Chris Pratt in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ / Photo via Instagram: @universalmx

