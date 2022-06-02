Celia Muñoz, winner of ‘Got Talent Spain’, triumphs in her debut in the United States

A year ago around this time, Celia Muñoz emerged as the winner of the sixth edition of Got Talent Spain after conquering the public and also the members of the jury. She did it thanks to a performance marked by the modernization of ventriloquism and his doll called Joselito. “You deserve to win gottalent”, the judges of the Telecinco program said unanimously.

And now, the opera singer has once again triumphed during her debut in the North American version of this format, America’s Got Talent, thanks to a groundbreaking number where both Simon Cowell and the rest of his colleagues applauded the originality and freshness of the Spanish. Some praise that led Celia to become one of the favorites to win the 17th edition of this contest.



‘Got Talent Spain’: Celia Muñoz and her doll Joselito Mediaset

For the performance before the North American jury of America’s Got Talentmade up of Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofía Vergara, Celia Muñoz left her doll Joselito in the dressing room to put into practice a most original performance, as the judges would rate at the end.





The Spanish used a table, a mirror, various make-up items and a small transistor radio and gave free rein to her talent. While she moved the thumbwheel of the device to change the dial, her ventriloquist emulated the radio interference and when the music played, she sang the song perfectly, but without moving her lips one iota. That’s where the astonished faces of those present began.



Celia Muñoz brushes her teeth while singing without moving her lips Youtube

Then she performed a makeup ritual in front of the mirror: she brushed her teeth and even flossed, and, meanwhile, the song continued to play, that is, she continued singing as if nothing had happened and without moving her lips or her mouth. in any moment.

The same thing happened while drinking water or putting on lipstick. The Spanish woman did not stop singing for a single moment except when she was called on the phone and the ventriloquist recreated a conversation in two voices. That ended up leaving even more stupefied the members of the jury of America’s Got TalentThey couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

The ventriloquism performance was so popular that it received four yeses from the jury, who did not stop praising the great talent of the Spanish woman. “I don’t even know what to say, it was a great surprise. It has been different from what we have never seen before, ”said Sofía Vergara. While Heidi Klum described the performance as “refreshing”, and Howie Mandel as a “most original” show.



The jury of ‘America’s Got Talent’ surrenders to the Spanish Celia Muñoz Youtube

For his part, Simon Cowell made it clear that what Celia Muñoz had just done on stage was the “most creative” thing that had happened on the program in the seventeen editions that they had been broadcasting. The public and the jury bid the Spanish farewell to cheers and applause, with everyone on their feet making her one of the favorites to win the North American talent. I wish it so.