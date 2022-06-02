Canaca resurfaces by the Atlas for alleged prediction of the bi-championship

Midtime Editorial

In 2002, William Lopez Langarica was arrested for driving while intoxicated and was interviewed by a reporter from Televisa; that video of the interview went viral, because this person said inconsistencies.

After 20 years, this character who was ‘baptized’ as The Canacadue to his nonsensical statements, resurfaces in conversations about the Atlas bi-championshipsince at that time he wore a red and black shirt with three trophies, when that year they only had one in their showcase.

Jokingly or seriously, there are those who say on social networks that El Canaca is a time traveler, because they see in an incredible way that his shirt was from the future, which predicted that Atlas would have three titles.

Atlas was champion in 1951, Apertura 2021 and Clausura 2022so it would only be a coincidence on his shirt, because time travel has not been proven by science.

Guillermo López Langarica wanted to position himself in that 2002 when he was arrested, as an influential person, in addition to complaining that he had been “tied up like a pig” and that they had stolen 50 thousand pesos.

El Canaca, who was a loyal Atlas fan, was killed in 2008 by a drunken person.

