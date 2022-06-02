Caitlyn Jenner Celebrates Kim Kardashian Swapping Kanye West for Pete Davidson

Caitlyn Jenner credit:Bang Showbiz

Caitlyn Jenner has expressed herself with crystal clarity when giving her opinion on the renewed sentimental life of her stepdaughter Kim Kardashian, who began an exciting romance with comedian Pete Davidson in the midst of her complicated divorce proceedings from rapper Kanye West, father of his four children.

The former Olympic medalist is delighted that the heart of the businesswoman is now occupied by a boy so sweet and with a sense of humor, in reference to the former member of the cast of actors of ‘Saturday Night Live’. As if that were not enough, Caitlyn has pointed out that the Kardashian-Jenner clan needs, today, fewer rappers and more comedians to make life easier for the family.

“The truth is that I am very attached to Pete, to the fact that he is with Kim. We finally have a comedian in the family, we needed him. We don’t need more rappers in the family, we need more comedians,” he celebrated as he passed by ‘The Pivot’ podcast, in which he also described Kanye as a “very complicated” guy.

Of course, the father of the sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner has wanted to soften his statements by referring to the good relationship he has always had with the hip hop star: “I really liked Kanye, we got along very well. We both was going well at the time, and when I started my transition [de género]He was always by my side to support me. But he was a difficult man to live with. Pete is a 180-degree turn,” he said.