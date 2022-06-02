Billie Eilish’s boyfriend confirms that they separated and talks about infidelity

Billie Eilish has shown us that, at her young age, she has achieved what was surely a simple dream in her childhood. Let’s start with what, surely, is that moment that has marked his life the most. Remember when the interpreter of ‘Bad Guy’ met Justin Bieber? A moment that became totally iconic for fans of both artists. (You may be interested in: Billie Eilish’s theme for James Bond has already surpassed Adele’s in sales in the United Kingdom)

And it is that, for the singer, the Canadian was her favorite idol and artist, but it was during the 2019 Coachella festival, when one of her dreams was fulfilled, which was to meet him. Obviously Bieber already knew of her Billie’s existence because of her successful songs, so he did not hesitate to give her a big hug as soon as he saw her. Although Eilish had a reaction that many classified as funny and tender at the same time, because the singer refused to hug him, because she had literally been shocked, but seconds later, the “Peaches” singer came back to give him a hug. finally hug.

This, without a doubt, is one of the most remembered moments by the fans, and it is that although Billie has always tried to take her personal life, too private, from her childhood to her feelings, there is no lack of paparazzi and followers, who they learn the whole life from the singer, for this reason, it seems that she always hides her emotions and secrets or, as in this case, her relationships, since she had a love affair with Matthew Tyler Vorce, which, according to the actor’s statements, would have confirmed that between him and her there was no longer a romance.

Vorce would have published a strong message in his stories: “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Creating rumors and lying on the internet is dangerous, ”the actor wrote in his Instagram stories. However, he had previously also published a text with determination. “The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things about someone they will never meet is the most cowardly thing you can do,” he posted online, responding to a profile that tried to sink the actor with comments. cruel and accusatory. Let us remember that the romance was made known last year, when some media began to publish photographs of both where the singer could be seen quite affectionate with the artist of the performance, where on many occasions they were seen walking her dog . However, both agreed that they would live their relationship in private, so much so that they never published anything together and did not attend events where they could be seen holding hands or at least close.

It was only learned from a Daily Mail report that the couple had been inseparable on Doja Cat’s birthdays in 2021, the same year that exclusive photos of both were leaked visiting Disneyland in California. For now, Eilish has not spoken about it about her love breakup, and the singer’s representatives have refused or at least have not responded to Page Six’s requests to talk about it. For what, now, there is a whole mystery of the decision of the rupture, at least the actor would have denied that it would be treated for cases of infidelity.

