Aquaman 2: Warner producer says Amber Heard could be replaced by Paris Hilton

Amber Heard won the affection of the public at the end of 2018, when Aquaman arrived on the billboard – 73%, the Extended Universe movie with the underwater hero as the protagonist. The actress played Mera, a powerful sea princess who forms an alliance with Arthur Curry. But Amber’s good fame didn’t last long. At the end of 2019 she began her legal problems with Johnny Depp and in 2020 she was part of the defamation trial against The Sun and initiated by the star of Minamata – 35%. Now that Heard has become a persona non grata on social media and Hollywood in general, new information suggests that she could be replaced by Paris Hilton in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

But although the Internet is against him, Amber was able to win with The Sun in 2020, submitting to johnny depp and dismissing his accusations of defamation against the newspaper. Heard was not fired from Aquaman 2 (Unlike Johnny and Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets – 50%), as Warner Bros. made the decision to keep his role despite the circumstances.

Much has been said about the alleged dismissal of Amber Heard of the DECU. Fans of the saga want her out and it shows through the 4 million signatures that the Change.org request has. Juliette Lauren Fischera Warner production company has published a surprising story on Instagram (via SPD News) in which he assures that the studio has hired Paris Hilton to replace Amber in the superhero franchise. How seriously can we take it?

Warner Bros just hired Paris Hilton to replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2.

It is worth mentioning that Paris Hilton She was not even remotely on the list of rumored actresses who will take the role of Mera in the DCEU, including Emilia Clarke or Anne Hathaway. Let’s remember that Amber Heard will not return to the DCEU after Aquaman 2, so maybe in the future a new love interest will come for him. The movie needs to become a smash hit, especially with the inconvenience that another famous Justice League actor has been causing for the past few weeks.

At this point it is worth asking how important Mera’s role will be in Aquaman 2. It has been said that Warner Bros. intends to reduce its impact, even remove it from the final cut, but we will only be able to verify that until the big release in late 2022. Aquaman It is one of the most successful movies of the DCEU and of course the studio does not want to lose the character, he still has too much potential within this cinematographic universe and many millions to collect. How long does the underwater superheroes have left?

Aquaman 2 is scheduled for March 17, 2023. The most recent Warner Bros. film in collaboration with DC was Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, a title that swept the HBO Max platform and gave enormous satisfaction to both the director and the studio; and The Suicide Squad – 91%, the squad of antiheroes in charge of James Gunn that was well received by the fans but not so much at the box office. Although the DCEU has had hurried steps, fans do not lose hope that things will improve with the release of new films.

