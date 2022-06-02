AMLO. “I do not give line”; on possible investigation of Julio Scherer

The President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador claimed that he no line nor does it recommend that anyone be harmed or protected and that the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) and the other two powers of the Union they act autonomously.

This, after being questioned during the morning conference this Thursday, about the possibility of investigating the former legal adviser to the Presidency, Julius Scherer for allegedly alerting the Governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca, about the investigations against him and the impeachment process.

“We do not have information, we do not know, that basically has to do with the Attorney General’s Office, which was the one that carried out the investigation into the alleged responsibility of the current governor of Tamaulipas and the Legislative Power also dealt with this matter and that it is in effect before the Judiciary,” he said.

“We are going to wait for these instances to decide, to resolve. There should be no impunity for anyone but also that crimes should not be fabricated and that there should be no revenge for political purposes, that the law must be applied impartially (…) I do not give line or recommend that anyone be affected or that no one be protected, the prosecutor’s office has autonomy and the judiciary has the same autonomy as the deputies and senators”.

