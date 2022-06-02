Amber Heard surprises by speaking in fluent Spanish

The lawsuits between the two have caused the problems to go out of court. Even their professional careers have had serious problems in which there is talk of infidelity, as well as the blows that both received.

Without a doubt, the lives of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have changed as a result of the end of their relationship and what it has caused.

Heard (36), who in May 2016 requested an approach restraining order against Depp (58) alleging domestic violence before filing for divorce, wrote an opinion piece for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which She described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse,” without mentioning her former husband.

the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribe sued her for 50 million damages for implying that he was an abuser.

The actress from the state of Texas (south) and star of Aquaman She filed a countersuit for $100 million, alleging she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” from her ex-husband.

During the four days of his testimony, Depp denied hitting Heard and claimed that she was the one who was frequently violent.

Infobae has published that some users have highlighted triumphs of each of the ex-partner. One of the details that has attracted attention are interviews with Amber Heard during the promotion of Aquamanin which he participated with Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman and others.

In these interviews the actress spoke in almost perfect Spanish. Experts point out that one of the issues that could have contributed to her good Spanish was that the actress was a partner of Valentino Lanús.

Lanús participated in novels such as First Love, Fools Don’t Go to Heaven, Full of Love Y Dawn. Since 2017 he has moved away from the screens.

According to his Instagram account, the actor has become a spiritual guide.