Aitana Ocaña (OT) has a clone, this actress is identical, they have even thought of her to do…

It is very common to get doubles of celebrities on social networks. YWhether due to a natural physical resemblance or cosmetic surgeries, the truth is that almost all celebrities can find a person very similar to them somewhere in the world. What is a little weirder is getting a double of a celebrity to be another celebrity. Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel, Amy Adams and Isla Fisher and Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley are some of the most famous cases in Hollywood. However, in Spain there is also a very similar case with a famous fashion singer and an actress.

This is Aitana Ocaña, who managed to catapult herself to fame during her participation in Operación Triunfo 2017. Since his time on the program, Aitana has become an international icon due to his songs and his style. Recently, Aitana collaborated with the singer Amaia Romero on the song ‘The song I don’t want to sing to you’, but her fans were a little disappointed with the video clip since Aitana did not appear with her partner in OT. In a conversation with Pablo Motos in ‘El Hormiguero’, Amaia said that she considered looking for a double to replace Aitana in the video, revealing that one of the most famous names was that of the actress Lucía Ramos. Amaia assured in the interview that the actress from ‘Physics or Chemistry’ “is exactly the same” as Aitana.



Lucia Ramos

Reviewing the social networks of both artists, a great resemblance can be found between them, especially since the actress, who is 9 years older than Aitana, adopted a look very similar to that of the interpreter of ‘Vas a quérte’. In fact, this is not the first time that a comparison has been made between them, in 2018, the “Divinity” portal made reference to the great physical resemblance between the two, assuring the following: “Aitana and Lucía Ramos share a great resemblance that has jumped now in the light after the actress’s haircut. Lucía and Aitana have always been able to have a certain resemblance, but now that the actress has cut her bangs just like the singer”

The context of the comparison between Aitana and Lucía Ramos arose when Pablo Motos asked Amaia Romero the reason for Aitana’s absence in her video clip, assuring that “a giant movement was mounted” due to her absence, to which she replied: “Well, not a giant move either, but it is true that it was impossible to balance the agendas,” explained Amaia.

Later he revealed that the album had to come out in May and Aitana had commitments for that date; It was at that moment that they considered hiring a double to appear in the video clip. “We thought of having a double and, once the video clip came out, never saying that it was a double and assuming that it was Aitana. There is an actress named Lucia Ramos, who is exactly the same. They are two drops of water”, revealed Amaia.