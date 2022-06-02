Against Cruz Azul is a classic and the classics are won

After Day 8 of the Clausura 2022 with the departure of Santiago Solari, nobody imagined that the America He would reach the last day fighting for Liguilla positions. Benefits of Mexican soccer.

Today, the Eagles are one combination of results away from going straight to the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals; however, for now they only think in the Clásico against Cruz Azul.

“I think it’s a vital match, we need the three points so that, if a couple of results are given, to be able to classify directly. It’s a complicated game against Cruz Azul, very hard”, declared Federico VinasEagles forward.

Cruz Azul does not arrive at his best moment for tomorrow’s match at the Azteca Stadium, but the Uruguayan attacker does not trust and emphasizes is a classic.

“It’s a Classic and the classics win. It’s a tough game, no matter what results they had, it’s a game played by 11, it’s a motivation for them to play with America. We don’t see the table or how they come, we go to the game and try to play our game as the great team that we are, ”warned the Azulcrema striker.

It is impossible not to dream beyond the regular phase. In Coapa they do it, but there is always someone who brings them back to reality: the Argentine Fernando Ortiz.

“We dream of beautiful things. Why not reach a Final? ‘Tano’ doesn’t let us think further, we think about today, we have a match with Cruz Azul that is very important. The truth is that he Fernando is very close to the groupnot only with me, he always approaches different teammates to talk to them and advise them,” said Viñas, who has only scored one goal in the tournament.