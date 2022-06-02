After confirming Spider-Man, HBO Max adds another long-awaited film by Tom Holland

Recently hbo max confirmed that he will have among his titles the 2021 cinematic tank, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, the streaming platform reveals that it is adding to its list of Tom Holland titles, since it will premiere the second highest-grossing film of the young actor.

Last year No Way Home caused a sensation and this was demonstrated at the box office. The third film of the Marvel wall-crawler is currently ranked as the sixth highest grossing film of all timehaving grossed over $1.876 million.

The three Spideys laid waste to everything.

After the end of the Spider-Man saga, Tom took a break from being a hero to become an adventurer. The British had been chosen to star in the film adaptation of the acclaimed saga of PlayStationUncharted.

The saga created by Naughty Dog focuses on Nathan Drake (Holland), a charismatic treasure hunter who embarks on dangerous adventures to find priceless relics while battling ruthless villains. The film adaptation, directed by Reuben Fleischer (Zombieland), is located before the events of the first gamesso we will see a younger version of Nathan, as well as that of his friend and father figure Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivanplayed by Mark Wahlberg.

The surprise of Uncharted is that received negative reviews, which highlighted that the story was more of the same. In any case, the public had the last word, since Holland’s new film did not stop attending theaters. Once he finished his way in the halls, it was learned that his Revenue exceeded $400 million.this was undoubtedly a resounding success, since the budget was $120 million.

Months after leaving theaters and right on Tom’s birthday, it is revealed that Uncharted returns and exclusively for HBO Max. The official Twitter account of the streaming service confirmed that Nathan Drake’s adventure will be available july 8. This is more than good news for Holland fans, since Spider-Man: No Way Home will be presented at the end of the same month.

