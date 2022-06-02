A witness reveals that Amber Heard planned her photos with the black eye to denounce Johnny Depp

This weekend ends one of the most mediatic trials of today: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They will have the last face to face before the final decision is known.

A former worker TMZMorgan Tremaine, has come to testify as a witness and has accused the actress of lying about the injuries Depp did to his eye.

According to him, Amber orchestrated a plot with this medium so that they will photograph her with the bruise just on the day in which he was going to go to court to request a restraining order against his ex-partner.

“The objective of the paparazzi was to photograph her leaving the courthouse. She was going to stop and turn towards the camera to show the bruise on the right side of his face. The alleged bruise”, the journalist has detailed.

The journalist accuses Heard of manipulating a video

Tremaine has also spoken about the video leaked to the press in which Depp was shown under the influence of drugs with a very aggressive attitude towards Heard. He has emphasized that it is a fully edited montage and in the complete one you could see the actress laughing: “It was much shorter than the video that was played in this trial.”

“There was a bit at the beginning that was reproduced here in which Mrs. Heard is apparently setting up the camera and placing it in position. And then there’s a part at the end where she apparently laughs and looks at the camera. That part was not present in what we received,” she said.

Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, has asked the reporter if he only he was looking for his minutes of fame and he has replied: “I could tell you the same thing, for accepting Amber Heard as a client”.

What happened between Depp and Heard?

The media trial faces his last week before the popular jury meets to deliberate.

In addition to Heard and Depp, whose statements lasted several days, during the four weeks of trial psychologists, police officers, representatives, domestic workers and even the couple’s therapist, who insisted that the abuse was “mutual” by both.

In the past week, Whitney Henriquez, Heard’s sisterassured that he saw how Depp repeatedly hit the actress in the face during an argument that occurred in the apartment of the then couple in March 2015. She is, for the moment, the only witness who claims to have seen Depp hit Heard.

On April 11, the legal battle began in which the actor accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article she published in the newspaper Washington Post in 2018, after his divorce, in which he claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse” without mentioning it. Depp is asking for $50 million in compensation.

For her part, Heard responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that Depp has launched a smear campaign against him and claims 100 million.