Zendaya’s best wishes with a very sweet post

Today, our beloved Tom Holland he blows out the beauty of 26 candles and the best wishes are all dedicated to him. From Spider-Man fans, of course, to those of the latest Uncharted. But the most special post is dedicated to him by his partner Zendaya, usually relatively reserved in the photos together.

Honestly, how can you not love Tom Holland? And how can you not love him, then, in the company of Zendaya, to form one of the most hoped-for and ultimately accomplished couples in the world of entertainment. What is liked, among many things, is also the relative confidentiality, considering that the confirmation of their story came without the need to put up posters, but as often happens due to (or thanks) a couple of paparazzi in the right place at the right time . Because of this, wishes like those shared by Zendaya sound even sweeter and more welcome.

At his twenty-sixth birthday, Tom Holland can certainly be said to be a more than accomplished young man, as in his career as well as in the private sector. Global fame with the new reincarnation of Spider-Man, which only saw him rejoin the previous ones at the end of last year and score his biggest commercial success with No Way Home. Then the breakthrough in potential new franchises – diversification first of all – in the role of Nathan Drake with the most recent Uncharted. And in the meantime, the story continues with Zendaya, who instead prepares herself for the titanic shooting of Dune 2 under the direction of Denis Villeneuve.

These are the words dedicated to the colleague, friend and finally companion in a post that portrays them happier and more smiling than ever, and that you can find at the bottom of the article: “The happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest“. Beautiful words, beautiful them and best wishes to Tom Holland, which also arrive, in abundance on Twitter and other social platforms, from all the numerous fans of him.