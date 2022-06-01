Zendaya shares sweet birthday gift to boyfriend Tom Holland: “The one who makes me the happiest”

Ads

Zendaya shared a sweet photo of her and Tom Holland together in honor of the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor’s birthday.

Read the article

“The happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest

Holland, 26, and Zendaya only share rare glimpses of their relationship on social media. In November 2021, the Marvel star couldn’t resist the temptation to love her girlfriend via her Instagram after being dubbed Fashion Icon at the 2021 CFDA Awards.

“Naaa stop it. An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congratulations @zendaya and @luxurylaw, you guys deserve all of this, ”she captioned a photo of the Dune star in a red two-piece Vera Wang dress.

Zendaya has also supported her boyfriend’s accomplishments via social media on several occasions. In December 2021, she posted a throwback photo of Holland in his Spiderman costume the day before Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters. “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you,” she wrote in the caption. “Some things never change and good thing.”

The co-stars met in 2016 after being both cast for the Spider-Man series. What started out as a friendship has blossomed more. The couple’s romance was confirmed when they were spotted kissing in a car in Los Angeles in July 2021. That September, Holland shared a photo of him and the Euphoria star via Instagram in honor of their 25th birthday. her.

Read the article

“My MJ, I have the happiest of birthdays. Give me a call when yours [sic] up xxx ”, he wrote in the caption. “Call now,” Zendaya later commented on the post.

Ever since they went public with their romance, the two actors have continued to be relationship targets for their fans. In December 2021, a source told Us Weekly that the couple were “in the best place they could be right now”.

The insider added: “They are still in the new phase of love and they want to spend every moment together, which works great because they have traveled so much, traveling and printing together. He loves her and she thinks she is so smart and funny. They seem to be together for a long time, all their friends love them together.

Zendaya and Tom Holland F Thomson / Shutterstock

Never the ones who take themselves too seriously, the couple have often joked publicly about their height difference. (Zendaya is about 5’10 “, while Holland is about 5’8”.) In a December 2021 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Zendaya explained how the two-inch discrepancy affected a stunt they made for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“There’s one stunt in particular where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge and puts me there [before] eventually we jump off, so MJ should gently rest on the deck and leave, ”explained the Disney Channel ex. “Due to our elevation gain, I would land in front of him [and] my feet obviously hit the ground before him.

Read the article

Holland interjected, “So Zendaya would land, and I’m the superhero, I should look cool. And I would land and my feet would swing from under me and then she would catch me.

Zendaya had previously been romantically linked to her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi after he was seen kissing her on the forehead in New York City in February 2020. Holland was linked to family friend Olivia Bolton from 2019 to 2020.

Ads