Zendaya shares a sweet photo with Tom Holland on his birthday

Ads

More on: zendaya Zendaya reveals why she’s missing the 2022 Met Gala “Euphoria” stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and others reunite on the red carpet Zendaya: It’s great to have the love and support of Tom Holland, Zendaya has alone for the 2022 Oscars

It arrived on the grill.

Zendaya shared a sweet black and white photo of her and boyfriend Tom Holland on Instagram Wednesday in honor of her 26th birthday.

“The happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest

This is the first image that 25-year-old Zendaya has posted of her and Holland on her Instagram profile.

Fans and friends of the couple immediately expressed themselves in the comments section about how “cute” they were together in the photo.

Zendaya and Holland have been igniting dating rumors for years after their respective starring roles as Peter Parker and MJ in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming”.

However, Page Six was the first to officially confirm the romance in July 2021 by posting hot photos of the duo making out inside a car.

Since then, the couple – nicknamed “Tomdaya” – have been more open to sharing their love for each other with the public.

Holland previously wished Zendaya a happy birthday with this photo on her Instagram.

In April 2021, Zendaya talked about what it was like to have Holland as a support system as she navigates the world of acting.

“I think it’s great to have that support and that love around you, because you need it,” Zendaya told Entertainment Tonight about Holland helping her part ways with her hit HBO show, “Euphoria.” .

Page six confirmed that Holland and Zendaya were a couple in July 2021.REUTERS

“This is not an easy job, so it’s nice to have it to get rid of it every now and then.”

Holland reiterated a similar sentiment to The Associated Press in December, saying, “The greatest way is just company, you know, like two friends who meet, live this world, go through the same problems at the same time, have a shoulder to crying up, it was a huge thing for the two of us.

He also wished Zendaya a happy birthday on his Instagram, captioning a sweet selfie of the couple on the set of one of their “Spiderman” movies, “My MJ, have the happyest of birthdays. Give me a call when you’re awake xxx.

Ads