Zendaya dedicates a tender message to Tom Holland on his birthday

Besides that Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the most outstanding premieres of 2021, it was also the confirmation that its protagonists, Tom Holland Y Zendaya they were a couple Although they often avoid referring to each other publicly, the actors were caught kissing in the middle of last year, confirming what had been rumored for some time.

On the day of the date, Tom Holland is celebrating his 26th birthday and, as expected, he received a sweet message from his girlfriend. The actress shared a picture of her through her Instagram account and dedicated a sweet message to the British actor.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker