Zendaya dedicates a tender message to Tom Holland on his birthday

Besides that Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the most outstanding premieres of 2021, it was also the confirmation that its protagonists, Tom Holland Y Zendaya they were a couple Although they often avoid referring to each other publicly, the actors were caught kissing in the middle of last year, confirming what had been rumored for some time.

On the day of the date, Tom Holland is celebrating his 26th birthday and, as expected, he received a sweet message from his girlfriend. The actress shared a picture of her through her Instagram account and dedicated a sweet message to the British actor.

Zendaya He published a black and white image of the couple, which he accompanied with a special dedication. “The happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest,” she wrote the 25 year old performer in post.

Zendaya’s tender dedication to Tom Holland on his birthday

The actors met in 2016, on the set of the first film of the trilogy of spider-man. In the film, Holland plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man, while Zendaya plays MJ, whose real name is Michelle Jones-Watson. Although at first many believed that it would be a new version of Mary Jane Watson, the hero’s love interest, it was later revealed that the character only included the initials as a reference to Mary Jane, even though they are two different characters.

During the filming of the first two feature films, there was a lot of fan speculation about the leads and the possibility that they were a couple. However, it was in July of last year when the cameras caught them kissing in Los Angeles, where the actress resides.

Since then, the actors have endeavored to keep a low profile about your relationship. Even during the press tour of Spider-Man: No Way Homethe two actors avoided making comments about their relationship, as well as showing affection during interviews and other public appearances.

Tom Holland and Zendaya at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Last year, Holland made a comment about his relationship with the Euphoria actress in a magazine with GQ magazine. “It’s not a conversation I can have without her,” he says. “You know, I respect her too much to say… This is not my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about it when we’re ready to talk about it together,” he said. actor on the subject.

Although Sony’s production company, Amy Pascalwarned them that they will avoid becoming romantically involved (just as he had previously done with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone during the filming of The Amazing Spider-Man). Despite the warnings, the young actors couldn’t help but fall in love. And everything seems to indicate that the relationship is going from strength to strength.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!