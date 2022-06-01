You can watch 2 Vodafone TV channels for free in June

Unless we have Vodafone Unlimited Home that includes all Vodafone television, it is based on the following packs:

With the arrival of the month of June, we already know which are the two new channels that will be seen for free throughout the month and that will occupy the platform dials 22 and 23 .

seriesfans. Complete seasons of all HBO Max, TNT Now, FOXNOW or AXN Now series and series on demand.

Complete seasons of all HBO Max, TNT Now, FOXNOW or AXN Now series and series on demand. Serieslovers. Series fans and Amazon Prime Video.

More Series. Includes StarzPlay and Movistar Series 2.

Cinefans. Movistar Estrenos 2 and FILMIN included, and the channels AMC SELECTKT cine, Hollywood, Somos and Dark, among others.

Movistar Estrenos 2 and FILMIN included, and the channels AMC SELECTKT cine, Hollywood, Somos and Dark, among others. Familyfans. It includes Disney+ and also channels like National Geographic Now, COSMO ON, AMC and TCM, among others.

Familylovers. Includes all the contents of the Familyfans pack, plus Amazon Prime.

Documentaries. Content of science, adventure, history, nature, travel… It includes the Escapa TV channel among others.

In addition, there are other packages such as the Essential, the Music, the Sports, the Hunting, the Adults or the Kids pack. These can be activated if we already have one of the above contracted.

Dial 22 of Vodafone TV: Eurosport 1

Eurosport 1 is one of the great sports channels at European level. Owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, it broadcasts a variety of sports such as tennis, cycling, superbikes or winter sports.

The arrival of this guest channel could not be more accurate at the time, since they are currently broadcasting Roland Garros, one of the four main world tennis tournaments and in which Rafael Nadal will seek to win his fourteenth Musketeers Cup. The clay court tournament par excellence brings together the most important players in the world of tennis in Paris and Nadal, Zverev, Ruud, Rune, Rublev or Cilic will seek to win it next Sunday.

In addition, other interesting content that coincides in the month of June is the 24 hours of LeMans or the classic Critérium du Dauphiné of cycling.

Dial 23: MTV Hits

Summer is coming and with it the desire to move the skeleton. Within the wide range of variants of the legendary Music Television channel, we find MTV Hits, which specializes in the greatest hits of yesterday and today.

MTV Hits is the perfect mix of hits from before, now and those that are going to rock. Only the best videos and the latest news for a young audience that knows exactly what they want, in a perfect list that brings together Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and many more.