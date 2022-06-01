WWE fighter walked through the center of San José and the Central Market

Charlotte Flair walked through the streets of San José this Tuesday. Photo: Capture Instagram

One of the most important superstars and champions in the history of WWE (the most important wrestling company in the world), walked through the center of San José in the midst of this Tuesday’s downpour and a lot of people.

This is the American Charlotte Flair, who is in the country with her husband, the Mexican fighter Manuel Alfonso Andrade.

The so-called queen of the ring, maximum female champion in the history of that company with twelve titles, came to Costa Rica to spend her honeymoon after her wedding last weekend.

In his Instagram stories, he uploaded photos in the Central Market of San José and in the Parque de Las Garantias Sociales.

Many non-wrestling fans may have come across her and not recognized her, but in the wrestling industry she is one of the most popular female wrestlers.

Her husband Andrade is also famous for his time in WWE and currently for his work in the AEW company, another gringo wrestling company known in many parts of the world.

