WWE changes the name of a SmackDown Superstar for the third time

In recent months, WWE has frequently changed the name of many Superstars on its roster. Within this broad group, Marcel Barthel was renamed Ludwig Kaiser when he was promoted to the main roster of SmackDown along with Gunther. Later, WWE changed his name back to Ludvig Kaiser, and now, WWE has changed its mind again to return to the name of Ludwig Kaiser.

In this way, WWE has changed three times Kaiser’s name in less than two months, since the German fighter made his debut on SmackDown last April 8 in the post-WrestleMania episode.

Earlier this spring, it was discovered that Vince McMahon’s company had issued a memo to all of its employees informing them that WWE would change the names of talent that retained their real name or wrestling name in independent promotions. In this case, Marcel Barthel was the real name of the fighter in NXT, and WWE has been moving between Ludwig Kaiser and Ludwig Kaiser.

It is unknown if WWE plans to continue making changes to Kaiser’s name, but it already appears on its official website definitively as Ludwig Kaiserlosing the “v” that it has carried for about a week.

