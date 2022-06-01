Winnona Ryder, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s extensive list of romances

After weeks of trial and more than 13 hours dedicated to resolving the verdict Johnny Depp won the legal battle against Amber Heard, which became a reality due to the lawsuit for defamation filed by the actor for $50 million dollars.

During this time, Amber was in charge of revealing some of the actor’s private situations, including an alleged aggression against Kate Mosswhile he talked about a time Amber made fun of a tattoo done in honor of winona ryder, one of Depp’s girlfriends.

In the more than four decades of successful career, Depp has been one of the most sought-after actors, not only to star in large productions, but also in the sentimental field and personal relationships.

Who are the ex-wives and ex-girlfriends of Johnny Depp?

Lori Anne Allison

It was his first wife, whom he married in December 1983. At that time, the star of The pirates of the caribbean he was only 20 years old and had a promising career that would reach peaks in the following decades.

Lori was six years older than him and did professional makeup at Hollywood. He met Depp through his brother, who was a partner of Johnny in the band. Kids with Depp.

It is said that Johnny got into acting thanks to Lori, as she introduced him to Nicolas Cage and his agent, both arranged for Depp to get an audition for the film A Nightmare on Elm Streethis first starring screen role in 1984.

The couple separated in 1985 and remained on good terms for the next few years.

Shrilyn Fenn

After his split with Lori, Johnny met actress Shrilyn Fnn on the set of dummies1985.

The actors lasted three years together and collaborated again in the filming of an episode of 21 Jump Street.

In an interview with The Big Issue, the actress said that Johnny was her first love and with whom she had “strong enough connections” as boyfriends, friends and even as colleagues. “It was very sweet. He was my first love,” she said.

Jennifer Gray

The stars started dating in 1989 and two weeks after they met he asked her marriage.

In his memoirs, out of the cornerThe actress said she broke off the engagement nine months later because Johnny became jealous of her, despite their “ridiculously beautiful” relationship.

Winona Ryder

Johnny Depp has said that he fell in love with his co-star in Edward Scissorhands when he first saw her at the movie premiere Great Balls of Fire.

“It was a classic look, like the zoom lenses in ‘West Side Story,’ and everything else becomes a blur. I knew then,” the actor said in an interview with Rolling Stone in 1991.

In 1990, months after seeing her for the first time, they starred in edward scissorhands and then they became boyfriends.

So much was the love he had for the actress that he tattooed “Winona forever” on his arm. This tattoo was one of the reasons why Amber Heard made fun of him, since, after he broke up with Winona, Depp changed his tattoo to Wino Forever.

Elle Barkin

The love story between the two actors It started in 1994, when she was separating from her husband Gabriel Byrne. Their relationship was intermittent and non-exclusive until 1998, after both participated in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Unlike Winona who testified for Depp at the UK trial, Barkin testified against him because he still has a grudge against him for not agreeing to an official love relationship.

Kate Moss

The actor and the model they dated from late 1994 to 1998. The two were in an eccentric, on-again, off-again relationship.

Kate testified for Johnny during the trial against AmberHeard, since the latter mentioned her in a testimony in which she assured that Depp had thrown her from the stairs. Kate denied Amber’s version saying that her fall was an incident and that the actor was always loving and protective.

Photo: AP

vanessa paradis

After the romance with Kate Moss and the affair with Barkin, Johnny began a long-term relationship with vanessa paradis since 1998.

The French singer and the actor met in the film The ninth door by Roman Polanski and lasted about 14 years, finally breaking up in 2012.

Depp told rolling stone that their separation “was not easy” for either of them, since they had formed a family and had been together for too many years.

Amber Heard

The couple began dating shortly after Depp and Paradis split. They both met in the movie Rum Diaries 2009. They married in 2015 at the Caribbean and a year later they separated due to multiple Amber Heard accusations about suffering domestic violence by the actor.

Photo: AP

Children of Johnny Depp

the actor of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory He had two children with Paradis, both born in France: Lily Rose Melody Deppborn on May 27, 1999 and Jack Deppborn on April 9, 2002.

Like their father, they both followed in his footsteps in acting, but it was Lily who stood out both on the small screen and on the big screen, with performances in productions such as The king, hidden instincts Y Yoga Hosers.

Jack only acted in Yoga Hosers with his parents and his sister.