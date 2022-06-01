Will Smith, the slap and the criminogenic society – La Razón

I don’t know if it was the influence of my addiction to movies when I saw the knight of the night (2008), a good version of Batman, or because I am an insomniac who wakes up before 05.00 and coffee with milk in hand, I look at the sky and enjoy the end of the night, having the feeling that it is darker before the sunrise.

I met Samuel Huntington in clash of civilizations at the end of the 90s of the last century, in a frustrated and unfinished doctorate in epistemology directed by my friend Chato Prada. The aforementioned author already envisioned the global reconfiguration of power and, as such, the beginning of a chaotic transition process.

In a conversation with Dorian Zapata eight years ago, he recently reminded me of this, I argued that we were living through a period of deep darkness and that our hope was that it would be before dawn, with all that a new day means.

We live this stage of obscurantism which worsened with the ideological preposition —usually misunderstood—, the belief —product of disinformation—, in front of the others—who are made invisible—, to life —seeking its elimination—, to reality —trying to impose the hers-. Intolerance and unique thought prevail (the culture of pupuas my friend and researcher Raúl Condarco Zenteno calls it).

That image of deepening darkness has become terrifying. The pandemic —endemic for many— exponentially sharpened this perception. And, obviously, the hope of the new day emerges, not naively that it will be automatically.

And the projections of hope in that new dawn begin, such as the one proposed by Pope Francis in relation to overcoming the nationalisms that confront us. This reality and hope leads us to reconfigure the object of study of criminology from and for our Indo-Hispanic-Afro-America, overcoming what happened and projecting the new day.

32 years ago we proposed that we must de-ideologize in order to build. More than that time ago my teacher Lolita Aniyar de Castro moved me the floor in front of the category of revolution: And what do we do with the rubble?, she told me. The “debris” are truths, to a lesser or greater degree, and it borders on the ethical and human to discard them for being “of the others”. The time that has been walked in the step of individuality towards the Be social; and, with important contributions from this side of the world, such as the constitutional protection of the late nineteenth century and the social constitutionalism of the early twentieth century, from Mexico.

And it will be in this still darkness that we should redirect our questions, looking for new objects of study, all the more so in this failed Indo-Hispanic-African America —from the perspective of the old Eurocentric vision—, in the republican and democratic perspective, in greater or lower degrees.

From our realities, where the old concept of Louis XIV of “I am the State” has been replaced with republican and democratic clothes, we should ask ourselves: where does it come from? Is power, its nature despotic? Is human nature? Or nature, life? Obviously, without claiming that they are unpublished. In criminology and its translation of criminal law, those remnants of Louis XIV still strongly persist, retaining for those who are tenants of power, the quality of sovereign, kidnapping those whose legitimacy and legality corresponds to them.

The privilege of being present at these moments is unique. Like the privilege of seeing a town transform into a city, like Santa Cruz de la Sierra; the advent of a “democracy” or the clash of civilizations… or being Valentina’s grandfather.

Alejandro Colanzi is a criminologist. Mail: [email protected]