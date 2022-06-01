Will Smith apologizes to the Oscars and Chris Rock on Instagram | Mexico | America Edition

Will Smith apologized Monday to the Hollywood Academy and comedian Chris Rock for slapping him during Sunday’s Oscars, minutes before he won the best actor award.

“My behavior at the Oscars last night was unacceptable and inexcusable,” the actor said in an Instagram post.

Smith stressed that violence is “poisonous” and “destructive” in all its forms and admitted that jokes at his expense “are part of his job.”

“But a joke about Jada’s (his wife’s) medical condition was too much for me and I reacted emotionally,” he argued.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” he added.

At the gala, Rock took the stage at the Dolby Theater to present the Oscar for best documentary and made a joke about the shaved head of Jada Pinkett-Smith, who has publicly acknowledged that she suffers from alopecia, comparing her to Lieutenant O’Neil of the Ridley Scott movie.

After Pinkett-Smith briefly closed her eyes in annoyance, her husband got up from his seat and walked onto the stage to slap Rock in the face.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” Smith yelled at him to general bewilderment. That phrase was censored in the televised broadcast for the United States but was perfectly heard in other parts of the world.

“I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” Smith explained in his apology statement.

The protagonist of “King Richard” also apologized to the Academy, the producers of the gala, the attendees and the spectators from all over the world.

“I would like to apologize to the Williams family and the ‘King Richard’ family. I am deeply sorry that my behavior has tarnished what has been a wonderful journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”

Smith’s words come hours after the Hollywood Academy has opened an investigation to study possible actions against the actor.

“The Academy condemns Mr. Smith’s actions at last night’s gala. We have officially begun a formal review of the incident and will explore further actions and consequences in accordance with our statutes, standards of conduct, and California law,” it said in a statement Monday. .

The punishments that the institution is considering range from the suspension of the Academy, immediate or temporary, to a reprimand, or even the withdrawal of the prize that he won on Sunday.

The acceptance speech that Smith gave, in which he defended himself as “protector” of his family and stated that “love leads to crazy things”, was heavily criticized by some viewers, who pointed out that such comments were typical of a toxic relationship. and that Jada could defend herself against a joke in bad taste.