Will Netflix change its premiere strategy?

Rumors assure that Netflix will bet on reducing the amount of its content and bet on high-budget tapes and series

Netflix continues to think about what strategies to take after losing more than 200 thousand subscribers, as competition with other platforms continues to grow and the preliminary ideas it announced ReedHasting, Co-CEO of the company, to solve the historical low, they have not been enough to win back the confidence of investors.

This caused more than 300 layoffs in less than a month (2% of total Netflix workforce) and many internal crises, but it seems that the streaming giant is already has a new strategy that can completely change the way you produce and make content.

The Hollywood Reporter He spoke with different executives and agents within Netflix to find out what kind of changes the company will implement in order to improve its financial situation, and according to his sources, now there is only one big goal: recover the market value on Wall Street. And for that, they will modify the way they invest in their films.

Fewer Movies, But Bigger

According to the report, Netflix “A film of 20 million will be released instead of 2 of 10 million”, because an executive assures that in this way, it is possible to create the best version of a film, instead of saving costs and betting on the premiere of a greater number of productions that try to attract different groups of audiences.

According to THR sources, this could also help “there are fewer executives involved in the production of a film”, so that salary costs can be saved in their next productions. However, even though they say that “independent and smaller movies are not going anywhere”, it is possible to think that streaming will bet better on super productions.

And it is that Netflix continues to invest heavily in content: it has just signed an exclusivity contract with Emily Blunt for 50 million dollars, every episode of stranger things It cost 30 million and they have all their hopes pinned on the premiere of The Gray Man, the Ryan Gosling tape that cost more than 200 million dollars. In this way, they intend to bet on titles that they know will be great successes, but could jeopardize the production of smaller and more experimental films.

Goodbye Experiments, Animation and Independent Film

Although Netflix for several years has been betting on the talent of big stars to fill its catalog, an executive told THR that it is likely that projects like The Irishman, where Martin Scorsese had complete creative freedom, they are also relegated to Netflix, since what they need now is financial discipline.

This also put under the radar the animation division of Netflix, not only because it has been one of the areas hardest hit by layoffs, but because THR sources assure that the company already canceled pending projects and is interested in reduce the number of animated titles released. The overall goal is reduce the number of titles they launch into their catalog, so “although they are still committed to releasing one original movie a week” it is possible that smaller titles will be very niche.

Other areas that were severely affected by the Netflix reorganization were the division of family content and that of independent films, so we can expect that films with budgets less than 30 million also become a lower priority for the streaming giant.

What do you think, cinephiles and cinephiles? Does it seem like a logical strategy for Netflix?